 

ABC Business Conference 2021 Insights - Poland Transforming into an IoT Powerhouse

23.02.2021, 12:11   

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth event of the AI+IoT Business Conference Europe took place on Tuesday. Experts from different market-leading companies provided comprehensive insights into the smart home and IoT industry's latest trends and developments, focusing on Poland and how the country's smart home market is transforming into an IoT Powerhouse. The AI+IoT Business Conference Europe is organized by Tuya Smart, a leading IoT platform provider, and covers ten different countries in a series of events.

Participants were given an insight into the Polish smart home market by Amy Law, Head of Business Development Poland of Tuya Smart. Law presented data from the Digital Poland Association's latest report, showing that in 2019, the value of the IoT market in Poland amounted to 2.2 billion USD, showing a growth of 6.4% compared to the prior year. The report indicates that there are almost three IoT connected devices per person.

Piotr Tarnowski, Product Manager of ORNO-POLSKA, evaluated the Polish smart home market's current situation and found several different type of providers:  companies that have an extensive range of products, with different functionalities, across many categories, and companies that are focused on advanced commercial building automation. When it comes to market segments, there are four different groups dominating the Polish market: Simple remote controls, stand-alone smart devices, embedded smart home systems, and building management systems.

For Robert Orlewski, Vice President of S-Labs, the future is in home automation, the ability to automatically control items and systems around the house with a simple push of a button. Key features driving home automation are: The smart home market is expanding, with consumers feeling a significant need for comfort, and optimization of energy, water, and heating consumption. Consumers would like to have a straightforward system to manage their daily activities connected within their homes, and have the opportunity to extend the system with devices customized for their evolving needs.

To view the conference presentations, please register at https://www.tuya.com/event/abc/eur. The next stop of the AI+IoT Business Conference will be focusing on Spain on March 1.

For more information, please visit:
Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.



