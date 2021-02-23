 

Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions

SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      23 February 2021  3:30 P.M.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kosunen, Markku
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210223094359_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR

SCANFIL PLC


Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com




