> Gerhard Hanke takes over responsibility as CFO from March 1, 2021
Personnel
Vienna - February 23,2021
Wienerberger AG is pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board has appointed
Gerhard Hanke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of March 1, 2021. He succeeds
Carlo Crosetto who has requested the Supervisory Board to accept his resignation
from the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG at his own request as of February 28,
2021.
Gerhard Hanke (50) has successfully held a variety of leadership positions -
very often combining responsibilities in Finance and Operations - in the
Wienerberger Group for more than 20 years, most recently as COO Region East/
Central of the Business Unit Wienerberger Building Solutions. As an experienced
manager with excellent industry and financial know-how, he successfully
implemented strategic growth projects and managed M&A transactions. Among other
things, he was responsible for the integration of Tondach Gleinstätten into the
Wienerberger Group. In addition, he has an excellent track record in building
highly-effective financial organizations. Before joining Wienerberger, the
business economist worked for a leading international accounting firm.
CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Gerhard Hanke joins the Managing Board as a colleague who
has a long-standing experience in our industry both financially and
operationally. His unique experience in all aspects of our Group's activities
and his strong financial background make him the best choice to implement our
Strategy 2023 with focus on operational excellence, growth and sustainability.
With the new Managing Board lined up, I am very much looking forward to
accelerating the pace of Wienerberger's transformation into a leading
international supplier of innovative building and infrastructure solutions."
Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Thanks to a focus on
operational and commercial excellence in combination with an improved cash
conversion, Wienerberger has the position to grow through customer satisfaction,
innovation and acquisitions and thus generate value for all our stakeholders. I
am delighted that with Gerhard Hanke we have a financial expert on the Managing
