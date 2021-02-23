--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Gerhard Hanke takes over responsibility as CFO from March 1, 2021PersonnelVienna - February 23,2021Wienerberger AG is pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board has appointedGerhard Hanke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of March 1, 2021. He succeedsCarlo Crosetto who has requested the Supervisory Board to accept his resignationfrom the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG at his own request as of February 28,2021.Gerhard Hanke (50) has successfully held a variety of leadership positions -very often combining responsibilities in Finance and Operations - in theWienerberger Group for more than 20 years, most recently as COO Region East/Central of the Business Unit Wienerberger Building Solutions. As an experiencedmanager with excellent industry and financial know-how, he successfullyimplemented strategic growth projects and managed M&A transactions. Among otherthings, he was responsible for the integration of Tondach Gleinstätten into theWienerberger Group. In addition, he has an excellent track record in buildinghighly-effective financial organizations. Before joining Wienerberger, thebusiness economist worked for a leading international accounting firm.CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Gerhard Hanke joins the Managing Board as a colleague whohas a long-standing experience in our industry both financially andoperationally. His unique experience in all aspects of our Group's activitiesand his strong financial background make him the best choice to implement ourStrategy 2023 with focus on operational excellence, growth and sustainability.With the new Managing Board lined up, I am very much looking forward toaccelerating the pace of Wienerberger's transformation into a leadinginternational supplier of innovative building and infrastructure solutions."Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Thanks to a focus onoperational and commercial excellence in combination with an improved cashconversion, Wienerberger has the position to grow through customer satisfaction,innovation and acquisitions and thus generate value for all our stakeholders. Iam delighted that with Gerhard Hanke we have a financial expert on the Managing