Anworth Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) (the “Company” or “Anworth”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The following table summarizes the Company’s core earnings, GAAP net income to common stockholders, and comprehensive income for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Per Weighted Earnings Share (in thousands) Core earnings $ 4,655 $ 0.05 GAAP net income to common stockholders $ 21,122 $ 0.21 Comprehensive income $ 16,195 $ 0.16

Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is explained and reconciled to GAAP net income to common stockholders in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Related to Operating Results” near the end of this earnings release. Comprehensive income is shown on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, which is included in this earnings release. Comprehensive income consists of net income to all stockholders (including the amounts paid to preferred stockholders) and the change in other comprehensive income.

Portfolio

At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the composition of our portfolio at fair value was as follows:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Dollar Amount Percentage Dollar Amount Percentage (in thousands) (in thousands) (unaudited) Agency MBS: ARMS and hybrid ARMs $ 511,628 17.3 % $ 575,163 19.2 % Fixed-rate Agency MBS 1,112,726 37.7 1,034,598 34.6 TBA Agency MBS 730,617 24.8 727,472 24.3 Total Agency MBS $ 2,354,971 79.8 % $ 2,337,233 78.1 % Non-Agency MBS $ 206,933 7.0 % $ 198,586 6.7 % Residential mortgage loans held-for-investment through consolidated securitization trusts(1) 267,107 9.1 317,887 10.6 Residential mortgage loans held-for-securitization 109,312 3.7 123,247 4.2 Residential real estate 12,750 0.4 12,827 0.4 Total Portfolio $ 2,951,073 100.0 % $ 2,989,780 100.0 % Total Assets(2) $ 3,108,318 $ 3,164,635

________________________________ (1) Residential mortgage loans owned by consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) can only be used to settle obligations and liabilities of the VIEs, for which creditors do not have recourse to the Company. (2) Includes TBA Agency MBS.

Agency MBS

At December 31, 2020, the allocation of our agency mortgage-backed securities (“Agency MBS”) was approximately 22% adjustable-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS, 47% fixed-rate Agency MBS, and 31% fixed-rate TBA Agency MBS. At September 30, 2020, the allocation of our Agency MBS was approximately 25% adjustable-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS, 44% fixed-rate Agency MBS, and 31% fixed-rate TBA Agency MBS, both periods of which are detailed in the table below:

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Fair value of Agency MBS and TBA Agency MBS $ 2,354,971 $ 2,337,233 Adjustable-rate Agency MBS coupon reset (less than 1 year) 14 % 16 % Hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS coupon reset (1-3 years) 5 6 Hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS coupon reset (3-5 years) — — Hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS coupon reset (greater than 5 years) 3 3 Total adjustable-rate Agency MBS 22 % 25 % 15-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 1 2 20-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 7 7 30-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 39 35 30-year fixed-rate TBA Agency MBS 31 31 Total MBS 100 % 100 %

At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the summary statistics of our Agency MBS and TBA Agency MBS were as follows:

December 31, 2020 Weighted Average Fair Market Coupon Cost Price (unaudited) Agency MBS: Adjustable-rate Agency MBS 2.80 % $ 101.99 $ 103.76 Hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS 2.73 101.30 104.03 15-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 3.50 101.50 106.75 20-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 3.56 103.28 108.95 30-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 3.61 102.81 107.45 Total Agency MBS: 3.34 % $ 102.49 $ 106.43 Average asset yield (weighted average coupon divided by average amortized cost) 3.26 % Unamortized premium $ 37.8 million Unamortized premium as a percentage of par value 2.49 % Premium amortization expense on Agency MBS for the respective quarter $ 4.6 million TBA Agency MBS: 30-year fixed-rate TBA Agency MBS 2.14 % $ 103.40 $ 104.37

September 30, 2020 Weighted Average Fair Market Coupon Cost Price (unaudited) Agency MBS: Adjustable-rate Agency MBS 3.16 % $ 102.02 $ 104.06 Hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS 2.74 101.51 104.19 15-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 3.50 101.51 106.10 20-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 3.56 103.35 108.84 30-year fixed-rate Agency MBS 4.00 102.23 108.02 Total Agency MBS: 3.58 % $ 102.18 $ 106.98 Average asset yield (weighted average coupon divided by average amortized cost) 3.51 % Unamortized premium $ 32.8 million Unamortized premium as a percentage of par value 2.18 % Premium amortization expense on Agency MBS for the respective quarter $ 9.1 million TBA Agency MBS: 30-year fixed-rate TBA Agency MBS 2.18 % $ 103.69 $ 103.92

At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) and weighted average term to next interest rate reset of our Agency MBS were as follows:

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 (unaudited) Constant prepayment rate (CPR) of Agency MBS 40 % 39 % Constant prepayment rate (CPR) of adjustable-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate Agency MBS 35 % 37 % Weighted average term to next interest rate reset on Agency MBS 19 months 21 months

The following tables summarize our fixed-rate Agency MBS at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Weighted Average Weighted Remaining Market Fair Market Average Term Value Cost Price Coupon (Years) (in thousands) 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS: 2.00% $ 51,966 $ 103.32 $ 103.93 2.00 % 30.0 2.50% 167,049 104.95 105.49 2.50 29.9 3.50% 110,235 102.61 107.99 3.50 26.2 4.00% 519,435 102.16 107.92 4.00 27.6 ≥4.5% 72,917 102.36 110.65 4.85 25.2 $ 921,602 $ 102.81 $ 107.45 3.61 % 27.8 15-Year to 20-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS 191,124 102.95 108.55 3.55 15.5 Total Fixed-Rate Agency MBS $ 1,112,726 $ 102.84 $ 107.64 3.60 % 25.7

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Weighted Average Weighted Remaining Market Fair Market Average Term Value Cost Price Coupon (Years) (in thousands) 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS: 3.50% $ 127,722 $ 102.59 $ 107.92 3.50 % 26.5 4.00% 616,741 102.13 107.75 4.00 27.9 ≥4.5% 82,968 102.41 110.27 4.82 25.7 $ 827,431 $ 102.23 $ 108.02 4.00 % 27.5 15-Year to 20-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS 207,167 103.00 108.33 3.55 15.8 Total Fixed-Rate Agency MBS $ 1,034,598 $ 102.38 $ 108.08 3.91 % 25.1

Non-Agency MBS

At March 31, 2020, our Non-Agency MBS were designated as trading securities and are carried at fair value.

The following tables summarize our Non-Agency MBS at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Weighted Average Fair Current Fair Market Portfolio Type Value Principal Coupon Price (in thousands) Legacy Non-Agency MBS (pre-2008) $ 101,149 $ 161,648 5.21 % $ 62.57 Non-performing 9,860 10,000 6.35 98.60 Credit Risk Transfer 95,924 94,782 4.12 101.20 Total Non-Agency MBS $ 206,933 $ 266,430 4.86 % $ 77.67

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Weighted Average Fair Current Fair Market Portfolio Type Value Principal Coupon Price (in thousands) Legacy Non-Agency MBS (pre-2008) $ 104,180 $ 165,885 5.23 % $ 62.80 Non-performing 1,000 1,000 5.00 100.00 Credit Risk Transfer 93,406 96,236 4.11 97.06 Total Non-Agency MBS $ 198,586 $ 263,121 4.82 % $ 75.47

Residential Mortgage Loans Held-for-Investment

The following table summarizes our residential mortgage loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited) Residential mortgage loans held-for-investment through consolidated securitization trusts $ 267,107 $ 317,887 Asset-backed securities issued by securitization trusts 258,414 309,173 Retained interest in loans held in securitization trusts $ 8,693 $ 8,714

Residential Mortgage Loans Held-for-Securitization

The following table summarizes our residential mortgage loans held-for-securitization at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited) Residential mortgage loans held-for-securitization $ 109,312 $ 123,247 Amount outstanding on warehouse line of credit $ 90,185 $ 101,722

At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, our estimated fair value (in thousands) of the residential mortgage loans held-for-securitization was $110,112 and $121,639, respectively.

At December 31, 2020, approximately $1.9 million of the unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) on this loan portfolio was 30-days delinquent; approximately $2.0 million of the UPB was 60-days delinquent; and approximately $3.8 million of the UPB was 90-days+ delinquent. Of these amounts, the percentages that are COVID-19 related are as follows: 30-days delinquent: 58%; 60-days delinquent: 100%; and 90-days+ delinquent: 77%. At September 30, 2020, approximately $1.5 million of the UPB on this loan portfolio was 30-days delinquent; approximately $6.4 million of the UPB was 60-days delinquent; and approximately $8.6 million of the UPB was 90-days+ delinquent. Of these amounts, the percentages that are COVID-19 related are as follows: 30-day delinquent: 84%; 60-day delinquent: 72%; and 90-days+ delinquent: 93%.

Residential Properties Portfolio

At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Anworth Properties Inc. owned 82 and 82 single-family residential rental properties, respectively, located in Southeastern Florida, that were carried at a total cost, net of accumulated depreciation, of $12.7 million and $12.8 million, respectively.

MBS Portfolio Financing

December 31, 2020 Agency Non-Agency Total MBS MBS MBS (dollar amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Repurchase Agreements: Outstanding repurchase agreement balance $ 1,365,000 $ 105,620 $ 1,470,620 Average interest rate 0.21 % 1.92 % 0.33 % Average maturity 29 days 49 days 30 days Average interest rate after adjusting for interest rate swaps 1.38 % Average maturity after adjusting for interest rate swaps 1,047 days

September 30, 2020 Agency Non-Agency Total MBS MBS MBS (dollar amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Repurchase Agreements: Outstanding repurchase agreement balance $ 1,365,000 $ 99,593 $ 1,464,593 Average interest rate 0.22 % 2.10 % 0.35 % Average maturity 25 days 43 days 26 days Average interest rate after adjusting for interest rate swaps 1.44 % Average maturity after adjusting for interest rate swaps 1,091 days

Portfolio Leverage

At December 31, 2020, our leverage multiple was 3.4x. The leverage multiple is calculated by dividing our repurchase agreements and warehouse line of credit outstanding by the aggregate of common stockholders’ equity plus preferred stock and junior subordinated notes. The effective leverage, which includes the effect of TBA dollar roll financing, was 4.9x at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2020, our leverage multiple was 3.4x and the effective leverage was 5.0x.

Interest Rate Swaps

At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, our interest rate swap agreements (“swaps”) had the following notional amounts, weighted average fixed rates, and remaining terms:

December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Weighted Average Remaining Remaining Notional Fixed Term in Term in Maturity Amount(1) Rate Months Years (in thousands) Less than 12 months $ — — % — — 1 year to 2 years — — — — 2 years to 3 years 50,000 1.55 34 2.8 3 years to 4 years 100,000 1.63 47 3.9 4 years to 5 years 190,000 2.21 65 5.4 5 years to 7 years 375,000 2.77 86 7.2 7 years to 10 years — — — — $ 715,000 2.38 % 71 5.9

________________________________ (1) This table does not include $162.5 million in notional amount of OIS interest rate swaps that were received as part of the transition from LIBOR to OIS rates.

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Weighted Average Remaining Remaining Notional Fixed Term in Term in Maturity Amount Rate Months Years (in thousands) Less than 12 months $ 50,000 1.86 % 1 0.1 1 year to 2 years — — — — 2 years to 3 years — — — — 3 years to 4 years 50,000 1.55 37 3.1 4 years to 5 years 250,000 1.84 60 5.0 5 years to 7 years 365,000 2.75 86 7.2 7 years to 10 years 50,000 3.22 99 8.3 $ 765,000 2.34 % 70 5.8

Effective Net Interest Rate Spread

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 (unaudited) Average asset yield, including TBA dollar roll income 3.67 % 3.33 % Effective cost of funds 2.05 2.04 Effective net interest rate spread 1.62 % 1.29 %

Certain components of our effective net interest rate spread are non-GAAP financial measures, which are explained and reconciled to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Related to Operating Results” at the end of this earnings release.

Book Value per Common Share

At December 31, 2020, our book value was $3.13 per share of common stock, which was an increase of $0.09 from $3.04 at September 30, 2020. The common stock dividend of $0.05 per share declared for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, plus the $0.09 increase in book value, resulted in a return on book value per common share of 4.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a negative (27.2)% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Dividend

On December 16, 2020, we declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Based upon the closing price of $2.71 on December 31, 2020, the annualized dividend yield on our common stock at December 31, 2020 was 7.4%.

Proposed Merger

On December 6, 2020, Anworth entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Ready Capital Corporation, a Maryland corporation (“Ready Capital”), and RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions therein, Anworth will be merged with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving company (such transaction, the “Merger”).

Completion of the proposed Merger is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, and is subject to the approval of the stockholders of both Anworth and Ready Capital at respective special meetings of stockholders to be held on March 17, 2021. We cannot provide any assurance that the proposed Merger will close in a timely manner or at all.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (audited) ASSETS Available-for-sale Agency MBS at fair value (including $1,354,149 and $2,764,330 pledged to counterparties at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively); amortized cost of $1,455,422 and $2,799,448 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 1,519,652 $ 2,853,131 Trading Agency MBS at fair value (including $83,416 and $655,045 pledged to counterparties at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 104,702 656,920 Available-for-sale Non-Agency MBS at fair value (including $0 and $535,135 pledged to counterparties at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively); amortized cost of $0 and $613,576 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0 at December 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 643,610 Trading Non-Agency MBS at fair value (including $166,140 and $0 pledged to counterparties at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 206,933 — Residential mortgage loans held-for-securitization, net of allowance for credit losses of $56 and $0 at December 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 109,312 152,922 Residential mortgage loans held-for-investment through consolidated securitization trusts, net of allowances for credit losses of $197 and $175 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively(1) 267,107 458,348 Residential real estate 12,750 13,499 Cash and cash equivalents 34,050 8,236 Reverse repurchase agreements — 15,000 Restricted cash 111,069 104,699 Interest receivable 6,554 16,398 Derivative instruments at fair value 6,974 5,833 Right to use asset-operating lease 718 1,256 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,669 8,779 Total Assets $ 2,384,490 $ 4,938,631 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accrued interest payable $ 4,130 $ 16,757 Repurchase agreements 1,470,620 3,657,873 Warehouse line of credit 90,185 133,811 Asset-backed securities issued by securitization trusts(1) 258,414 448,987 Junior subordinated notes 37,380 37,380 Derivative instruments at fair value 80,380 52,197 Derivative counterparty margin 5,257 367 Dividends payable on preferred stock 2,297 2,297 Dividends payable on common stock 4,962 8,897 Payable for purchased loans — 5,545 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,653 1,312 Long-term lease obligation 718 1,256 Total Liabilities $ 1,955,996 $ 4,366,679 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock: par value $0.01 per share; liquidating preference $25.00 per share ($19,494 and $19,494, respectively); 780 and 780 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) $ 19,455 $ 19,455 Stockholders' Equity: Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock: par value $0.01 per share; liquidating preference $25.00 per share ($47,984 and $47,984, respectively); 1,919 and 1,919 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) $ 46,537 $ 46,537 Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock: par value $0.01 per share; liquidating preference $25.00 per share ($50,257 and $50,257, respectively); 2,010 and 2,010 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 48,626 48,626 Common Stock: par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000 shares, 99,242 and 98,849 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 992 988 Additional paid-in capital 984,174 983,401 Accumulated other comprehensive income consisting of unrealized gains and losses 54,480 65,984 Accumulated deficit (725,770 ) (593,039 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 409,039 $ 552,497 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,384,490 $ 4,938,631

________________________________ (1) The consolidated balance sheets include assets of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) that can only be used to settle obligations and liabilities of the VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the Company. At December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, total assets of the consolidated VIEs were $268 million and $460 million (including accrued interest receivable of $0.9 million and $1.5 million), respectively (which are recorded above in the line item, “Interest receivable”), and total liabilities were $259 million and $450 million (including accrued interest payable of $0.9 million and $1.4 million), respectively (which are recorded above in the line item, “Accrued interest payable”).

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for per share amounts) Three Months Year Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (audited) Interest and other income: Interest-Agency MBS $ 7,698 $ 46,520 $ 19,990 $ 90,173 Interest-Non-Agency MBS 2,440 15,673 8,614 38,038 Interest-securitized residential mortgage loans 2,918 14,665 4,767 20,443 Interest-residential mortgage loans held-for-securitization 1,193 6,034 1,618 4,314 Other interest income 9 193 253 1,427 14,258 83,085 35,242 154,395 Interest expense: Interest expense on repurchase agreements 1,245 24,879 18,489 92,737 Interest expense on asset-backed securities 2,761 14,025 4,600 19,771 Interest expense on warehouse line of credit 1,027 4,457 1,477 4,148 Interest expense on junior subordinated notes 316 1,529 492 2,100 5,349 44,890 25,058 118,756 Net interest income 8,909 38,195 10,184 35,639 Provision for credit losses on loans (50 ) (670 ) — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,859 37,525 10,184 35,639 Operating expenses: Management fee to related party (1,337 ) (5,591 ) (1,614 ) (6,699 ) Rental properties depreciation and expenses (783 ) (1,987 ) (372 ) (1,517 ) General and administrative expenses (2,493 ) (5,934 ) (1,277 ) (5,090 ) Total operating expenses (4,613 ) (13,512 ) (3,263 ) (13,306 ) Other income (loss): Income-rental properties 452 1,707 441 1,800 Realized net gain (loss) on sales of available-for-sale Agency MBS — 15,805 1,338 (4,059 ) Net gain on Agency MBS held as trading investments 789 3,629 544 11,249 Impairment charge on available-for-sale Non-Agency MBS — — (357 ) (2,108 ) Net gain (loss) on Non-Agency MBS held as trading investments 5,080 (15,537 ) — — Realized net (loss) gain on sales of available-for-sale Non-Agency MBS — (55,390 ) — 76 Gain on sale of residential properties — 201 31 31 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 12,852 (78,121 ) 20,824 (84,741 ) Total other income (loss) 19,173 (127,706 ) 22,821 (77,752 ) Net income (loss) $ 23,419 $ (103,693 ) $ 29,742 $ (55,419 ) Dividends on preferred stock (2,297 ) (9,189 ) (2,297 ) (9,189 ) Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 21,122 $ (112,882 ) $ 27,445 $ (64,608 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.21 $ (1.14 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.65 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.21 $ (1.14 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.65 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 99,208 99,048 98,823 98,684 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 104,033 99,048 103,141 98,684

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except for per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Year Three Months Year Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 23,419 $ (103,693 ) $ 29,742 $ (55,419 ) Available-for-sale Agency MBS, fair value adjustment (7,841 ) 31,005 3,160 68,355 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sales of Agency MBS included in net income (loss) — (15,805 ) (1,054 ) 4,059 Available-for-sale Non-Agency MBS, fair value adjustment — — (3,548 ) 20,547 Reclassification adjustment due to transfer from available-for-sale to trading for Non-Agency MBS — (85,424 ) — — Reclassification adjustment for loss (gain) on sales of Non-Agency MBS included in net income (loss) — 55,390 (285 ) (76 ) Amortization of unrealized gains on interest rate swaps remaining in other comprehensive income 617 3,330 906 3,891 Other comprehensive (loss) income (7,224 ) (11,504 ) (821 ) 96,776 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 16,195 $ (115,197 ) $ 28,921 $ 41,357

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Related to Operating Results

In addition to our operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, the following tables include the following non-GAAP financial measures: core earnings (including per common share), total interest income, and average asset yield, including TBA dollar roll income, paydown expense on Agency MBS, and effective total interest expense and effective cost of funds. The first table below reconciles our “Net income to common stockholders” for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to core earnings for the same period. Core earnings represents “Net income to common stockholders” (which is the nearest comparable GAAP measure), adjusted for the items shown in the table below. The second table below reconciles our total interest and other income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (which is the nearest comparable GAAP measure) to our total interest income and average asset yield, including TBA dollar roll income, and shows the annualized amounts as a percentage of our average earning assets, and also reconciles our total interest expense (which is the nearest comparable GAAP measure) to our effective total interest expense and effective cost of funds and shows the annualized amounts as a percentage of our average borrowings.

The Company’s management believes that:

these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they provide investors with greater transparency to the information that we use in our financial and operational decision-making processes;

the inclusion of paydown expense on Agency MBS is more indicative of the current earnings potential of our investment portfolio, as it reflects the actual principal paydowns which occurred during the period. Paydown expense on Agency MBS is not dependent upon future assumptions on prepayments, or the cumulative effect from prior periods of any current changes to those assumptions, as is the case with the GAAP measure, “Premium amortization on Agency MBS”;

expenses related to the Merger Agreement are added back, as they are not indicative of our earnings potential; and

the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with our GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate our performance to that of our peers, particularly those that have discontinued hedge accounting and those that have used similar portfolio and derivative strategies.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for our operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Amount Per Share (in thousands) Net income to common stockholders $ 21,122 $ 0.21 Adjustments to derive core earnings: Net (gain) on Agency MBS held as trading investments (789 ) (0.01 ) Net (gain) on Non-Agency MBS held as trading securities (5,080 ) (0.05 ) (Gain) on interest rate swaps, net (4,014 ) (0.04 ) (Gain) on derivatives-TBA Agency MBS, net (8,838 ) (0.09 ) Net settlement on interest rate swaps after de-designation(1) (3,908 ) (0.04 ) Dollar roll income on TBA Agency MBS(2) 5,076 0.05 Premium amortization on MBS 4,643 0.05 Paydown expense(3) (5,459 ) (0.06 ) Depreciation expense and non-recurring expenses on residential rental properties 533 0.01 Expenses related to the Merger Agreement(4) 1,369 0.02 Core earnings $ 4,655 $ 0.05 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 99,208

________________________________ (1) Net settlement on interest rate swaps after de-designation includes all subsequent net payments made on interest rate swaps, which were de-designated as hedges in August 2014, and are recorded in “(Gain) on interest rate swaps, net.” (2) Dollar roll income on TBA Agency MBS is the income resulting from the price discount typically obtained by extending the settlement of TBA Agency MBS to a later date. This is a component of “Gain (loss) on derivatives, net” that is shown on the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (3) Paydown expense on Agency MBS represents the proportional expense of Agency MBS purchase premiums relative to the Agency MBS principal payments and prepayments which occurred during the three-month period. (4) Expenses related to the Merger Agreement are added back, as they are not indicative of our earnings potential.

Effective Net Interest Rate Spread

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Annualized Amount Percentage (in thousands) Average Asset Yield, Including TBA Dollar Roll Income: Total interest income $ 14,258 2.76 % Income-rental properties 452 0.09 Dollar roll income on TBA Agency MBS(1) 5,076 0.98 Premium amortization on Agency MBS 4,643 0.90 Paydown expense on Agency MBS(2) (5,459 ) (1.06 ) Total interest and other income and average asset yield, including TBA dollar roll income $ 18,970 3.67 % Effective Cost of Funds: Total interest expense $ 5,349 1.19 % Net settlement on interest rate Swaps after de-designation(3) 3,908 0.86 Effective total interest expense and effective cost of funds $ 9,257 2.05 % Effective net interest rate spread 1.62 % Average earning assets $ 2,067,406 Average borrowings $ 1,803,127

________________________________ (1) Dollar roll income on TBA Agency MBS is the income resulting from the price discount typically obtained by extending the settlement of TBA Agency MBS to a later date. This is a component of the “Gain (loss) on derivatives, net” that is shown on our consolidated statements of operations. (2) Paydown expense on Agency MBS represents the proportional expense of Agency MBS purchase premiums relative to the Agency MBS principal payments and prepayments which occurred during the three-month period. (3) Net settlement on interest rate swaps after de-designation include all subsequent net payments made or received on interest rate swaps (which were de-designated as hedges in August 2014) and also on any new interest rate swaps entered into after that date. These amounts are included in “Gain (loss) on derivatives, net” that is shown on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations.

