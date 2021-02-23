Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides 2021 Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided full year 2021 guidance.

Generated revenue of $46.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 71% increase over the same quarter last year, and revenue of $115.4 million in full year 2020, a 41% increase over full year 2019

Activated 55 new centers in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the total to 425 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy

Created nine new sales territories in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the total to 107 U.S. sales territories

Continued to strengthen the Company's leadership team with the appointment of Bryan Phillips as its Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

Provided full year 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $183 million to $188 million, which would represent growth of approximately 59% to 63% over full year 2020 revenue of $115.4 million



“We experienced significant momentum throughout our business in the fourth quarter,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “The 71% year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the fourth quarter reflects the continued impact of the restart from the COVID-19 pandemic with a high level of implant procedures and the opening of new implanting centers. Importantly, our decision to maintain our field expansion through the slowdown caused by the pandemic positioned us well for success when centers were again able to schedule cases. We did experience localized delays in scheduling cases due to the pandemic resurgence late in 2020 and into January of 2021, although we do not expect that to be sustained. Based on our strong performance in the second half of 2020, we believe that we are well positioned to expand the adoption of Inspire therapy, positively impacting the lives of patients with untreated obstructive sleep apnea.”

“The 55 new U.S. implanting centers we added in the fourth quarter significantly exceeded our prior guidance of 28 to 30 new centers per quarter, though it did include several centers whose activation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the improved reimbursement environment for Inspire therapy, we expect to activate 34 to 38 new U.S. implanting centers per quarter during 2021. Further, we created nine new U.S. sales territories in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 107 territories,” added Herbert. “Importantly, 2021 will be our first commercial year where we can focus on scaling the business based on our priorities of increasing capacity and improving our ability to assist patients interested in the Inspire therapy with making a connection with a qualified healthcare provider."

Inspire continues to achieve success in gaining additional commercial coverage, having now secured positive policies with 63 payors, including most large national commercial insurers, encompassing approximately 220 million lives under policy, in addition to Medicare coverage for Inspire therapy across the entire United States.

The Company continues to support prior authorization submissions, with 1,452 submissions in the fourth quarter resulting in 1,276 prior authorization approvals. As a comparison, in the fourth quarter of 2019, there were 988 submissions resulting in 751 approvals.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $46.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a 71% increase from $26.9 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $42.7 million, an increase of 72% as compared to the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter European revenue was $3.3 million, an increase of 64% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 84.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 84.2% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expense increased to $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $32.0 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 44%. This planned increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, direct-to-patient marketing programs, and continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $9.1 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.28 per share, as compared to $0.38 in the prior year period.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $115.4 million in full year 2020, a 41% increase from $82.1 million in the prior year. U.S. revenue for full year 2020 was $106.1 million, an increase of 44% over the prior year. Full year 2020 European revenue was $9.3 million, an increase of 11% over full year 2019.

Gross margin was 84.7% for full year 2020, compared to 83.4% for full year 2019.

Operating expense was $154.0 million for full year 2020, as compared to $103.3 million in full year 2019, an increase of 49%.

Net loss was $57.2 million for full year 2020, as compared to $33.2 million for full year 2019. The diluted net loss per share for full year 2020 was $2.19 per share, compared to $1.40 for full year 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $234.4 million, compared to $155.7 million at December 31, 2019. This reflects the completion of Inspire's underwritten public offering in April 2020, which raised a total of $124.7 million of net proceeds, after underwriting fees and offering expenses, offset by cash used in operations.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Inspire expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $183 million to $188 million, which would represent growth of approximately 59% to 63% over full year 2020 revenue of $115.4 million. Gross margin for the full year 2021 is anticipated to be in the range of 83% to 85%.

In addition, during each quarter of 2021, the Company expects to activate 34 to 38 new U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy, and add eight to nine new territories.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 46,009 $ 26,906 $ 115,381 $ 82,050 Cost of goods sold 7,161 4,239 17,623 13,643 Gross profit 38,848 22,667 97,758 68,407 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,285 3,767 26,092 12,839 Selling, general and administrative 38,625 28,193 127,874 90,465 Total operating expenses 45,910 31,960 153,966 103,304 Operating loss (7,062 ) (9,293 ) (56,208 ) (34,897 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (77 ) (776 ) (1,092 ) (3,801 ) Interest expense 533 530 2,117 2,119 Other income, net (62 ) (7 ) (145 ) (12 ) Total other expense (income) 394 (253 ) 880 (1,694 ) Loss before income taxes (7,456 ) (9,040 ) (57,088 ) (33,203 ) Income taxes 28 40 115 40 Net loss (7,484 ) (9,080 ) (57,203 ) (33,243 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (44 ) 12 (73 ) 154 Total comprehensive loss $ (7,528 ) $ (9,068 ) $ (57,276 ) $ (33,089 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (1.40 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 26,984,534 24,066,898 26,073,418 23,804,452





INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,518 $ 22,860 Investments, short-term 43,844 126,605 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $42 and $48, respectively 25,063 13,131 Inventories 8,479 5,834 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,965 2,206 Total current assets 269,869 170,636 Investments, long-term — 6,276 Property and equipment, net 5,311 3,045 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,805 915 Other non-current assets 204 381 Total assets $ 281,189 $ 181,253 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,209 $ 4,459 Accrued expenses 13,516 12,397 Total current liabilities 20,725 16,856 Notes payable 24,746 24,522 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 5,886 — Other non-current liability 85 40 Total non-current liabilities 30,717 24,562 Total liabilities 51,442 41,418 Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; 27,069,276 and 24,107,350 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 27 24 Additional paid-in capital 467,038 319,865 Accumulated other comprehensive income 29 102 Accumulated deficit (237,347 ) (180,156 ) Total stockholders' equity 229,747 139,835 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 281,189 $ 181,253



