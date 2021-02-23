 

AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on March 9, 2021

globenewswire
23.02.2021   

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020 results after market close on Tuesday, March 9, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
TIME: 9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
CONFERENCE ID: 55506
WEBCAST LINK: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11074

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear and Explosive ("CBRN-E") protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

 




