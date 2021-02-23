Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 via news release on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after market close.



The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.