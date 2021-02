Pan Asia Metals meldet starke Ergebnisse aus dem Wolframprojekt Khao Soon in Thailand

Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling ( eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc ). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple ( eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types ( eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Samples are derived from diamond drilling conducted by Pan Asia (PAM) in late 2020, Pan Asia drill core is cut in half with one half being the sub-sample. These methods are considered appropriate.

Routine analysis of a W Certified Reference Material (CRM) or ‘standards’ are inserted during XRF or laboratory analysis. Duplicates are also used as are internal laboratory QA/QC data reported. Tungsten mineralization is hosted in laterite and weathered fault breccia transitioning into fresh rock. Broad zones are delineated above a lower cut-off of 0.05% WO 3 . Drill core is cut in half or ¼ to collect mostly 0.5-1.5m individual sample lengths. Crushing to -2mm of the whole sample, then riffle or rotary cone splitting and pulverization of 0.5-1kg, from which a 100g sample was extracted for dispatch assay.

Drilling techniques Drill type ( eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc ) and details ( eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc ). Diamond drilling was conducted using HQ, HQ triple tube or PQ/PQ triple tube. The core was not oriented.

Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond core recovery is recorded for every drill run by measuring recovered solid core length and dividing that over the actual drilled length for that run expressed as %. Average core recoveries through the reported mineralised zones in each hole from 71%-92% and average about 80%

HQ and PQ diameter, triple tube drilling is used to assist with maximising sample recovery especially in the weathered zone. Sample recovery of the mineralised zones excludes zones where no core and therefore no sample or assays are recorded.

For diamond core drilling scatterplots of grade v recovery indicate that high W grades slightly concentrate with recoveries of less than 65%, potentially indicating some bias. However, lower to moderate W grades broadly occur across the broad range of recoveries.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean , channel, etc ) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Core is geologically logged with salient features recorded to sufficient detail for the results being reported.

Logging was qualitative. Colour , grain size, weathering, lithology type and salient comments are recorded. For drill core each tray is photographed wet and dry. Some cut core photos are also recorded.

100% of every hole is geologically logged For the diamond core logged intervals are around 30% of the total core drilled.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Half or quarter core samples are cut with a large knife or broad chisel +/- hammer (when core soft enough) or cut with a diamond saw if too hard to hand-cut. The remaining half or 3/4 is retained in the core tray. The bagged sample is crushed to 100% passing -6mm or 80% passing 2mm. A 0.5-1kg sub-sample is then riffle or rotary spilt. The entire sample is then pulverized to 75% passing 75microns.

For drill core samples 25-50% of the drilled interval is collected for sampling, and around 30-50% of this sample is pulverized to produce the pulp for assay.

The methods described are considered appropriate and duplicate ¼ core samples show this.

For the Pan Asia diamond drilling field duplicate/second-half or ¼ core sampling has been undertaken

The sample/sub-sample sizes are considered appropriate for material being sampled. The pulverized sub-sample is also considered appropriate.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc , the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted ( eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy ( i.e lack of bias) and precision have been established. For the PAM drilling, core samples were prepared by ALS in Vientiane, Laos and a 100g assay pulp sent to ALS in Brisbane for analysis. A lithium borate digestion digestion (ALS method ) was employed with analysis by ICP-MS (ALS method ME-MS85). Samples >1%W were analysed by XRF with sodium peroxide digestion (ALS method XRF-15b). These techniques employed are appropriate for tungsten analysis and are considered to be a total analysis technique. For the PAM diamond drilling program certified W standards as pulps, a coarse blank and ¼ core duplicates were inserted at regular intervals into the appropriate sample stream. External laboratory checks have not been used. The QA/QC procedures indicate acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. For the Pan Asia core drilling significant intersections have been verified by alternate company personnel, being the Chief Geologist and Exploration Geologist.

Twinned holes not used.

Primary data includes GPS co-ordinates, paper geological logs and sample data records. The hard copy records are checked against Excel spreadsheet files derived from digital data import or manual data entry.

Adjustment of the data includes the conversion of W reported in lab analysis to WO 3 , by multiplying W by 1.261.

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill holes are surveyed by handheld GPS, accurate to about 2-5m in east and north. The grid system used is WGS84, Zone 47. Northings and eastings are reported in meters.

The topographic control used is Thailand national data. This is reported at 10m contour intervals. This data was checked against Google Earth elevations and those derived from GPS. The data is considered adequate for the purpose reported.

Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Drillholes are typically being reported on sections from 70-125m apart, drill spacing on section is typically 60- 80m Sample compositing by way of weighted average grades at various cut-offs are being reported.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The PAM diamond core drilling was mostly undertaken normal to the strike of possible of the mineralized zone, and in many cases normal or near normal to the dip of interpreted mineralized structures.

No known relationship is known to exist

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. The drill core is transported to the secure PAM processing facility. Core and samples are stored securely. Samples are delivered by reputable courier to Laos and then assay pulps delivered to Australia by reputable courier engaged by ALS.