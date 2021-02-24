 

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming AAAAI 2021 Congress

Montrouge, France, February 24, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming AAAAI 2021 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the virtual American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific meeting, February 26 – March 1, 2021. Two scientific presentations have been accepted, including one clinical and one non-clinical poster. DBV will also host a virtual booth in the AAAAI virtual exhibit hall.

The data to be presented will discuss a post-hoc analysis of the 12-month Phase 3 PEPITES clinical trial, showing that daily epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) with DBV712 250 μg may reduce the severity of allergic reactions in peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 11 years. Additionally, DBV will present pre-clinical data suggesting that EPIT reduced mast-cell degranulation via increases in Immunoglobulin G (IgG), receptor expression in a mouse model of cashew allergy. These data have informed DBV’s understanding of the immune modulation induced by EPIT.

DBV is also sponsoring the Fellows in Training (FIT) Networking Lounge, a platform for AAAAI fellows and members to network, engage with one another and explore potential career opportunities. The FIT Lounge will feature welcome remarks from Dr. Hugh Sampson, Scientific Advisor to DBV, Kurt Hirschhorn Professor of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director Emeritus of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute.

“The data that we are showcasing at AAAAI this year highlight the diverse potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy and the Viaskin platform,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. “I am pleased that we will be engaging in robust discussions around the potential benefit of using the Viaskin platform to treat peanut allergy in children and furthering our understanding of how EPIT may modulate the body’s immune response.”

Viaskin Peanut (DBV712 250 μg) is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions in peanut allergic children aged 4 to 11 years due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational, non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), DBV’s proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.

