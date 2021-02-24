Massachusetts Supermarket Chain Roche Bros. to Carry Fit Soda Starting March 9, 2021 in All Locations Under Three Banners

Shortly after entering into a distribution agreement with New England specialty and natural foods wholesaler Chex, the Company’s Fit Soda beverage products will be carried starting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in all locations of Massachusetts supermarket chain Roche Bros, who operates 21 grocery stores including a 25,000 square foot two-level supermarket in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store (now Primark), which in 2015 became downtown Boston’s first full-scale grocery store in decades.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 its Fit Soda functional beverage product will be carried by Roche Bros. Supermarkets, Inc. (“Roche Bros”), a supermarket chain of 21 stores operating under three banners in Massachusetts with over 4,800 associates. In a press release dated January 28, 2021 , the Company announced a distribution agreement with Chex Finer Foods, Inc. (“Chex”), a specialty and natural foods distributor that services the New England area (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont) and was named “North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year” by natural and organic grocery market leader Whole Foods in 20131. Within just weeks of beginning this engagement, Chex has placed all four flavours of the Company’s Fit Soda beverage product in all stores of the Roche Bros chain, enhancing the Company’s existing presence in eastern Massachusetts.



Roche Bros is in its second generation of family ownership, having started in 1952 as a meat and produce shop in Roslindale, MA. Adding a grocery department in 1957, Roche Bros went on to open a second location two years later. Roche Bros continued to grow its family of stores, and in its fourth location introduced a wider variety of departments to include bakery and floral, as well as a restaurant. As of 2021, Roche Bros operates a total of 21 grocery stores with three banners to include its flagship Roche Bros, as well as Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace, a “neighbourhood market” concept. In 2015, Roche Bros opened a new location in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store building in Downtown Crossing (one of Boston’s shopping districts), which in the same year housed the first U.S. retail store of European fast fashion giant Primark. Notably, this 25,000 square foot Roche Bros location was the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades2.