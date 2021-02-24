 

Kamada Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: KMDA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The annual report, including the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed via the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, as well as under the SEC Filings section on Kamada’s investor relations website at https://www.kamada.com/.

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Kamada’s Investor Relations Department at IR@kamada.com.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (“the Company”) is a commercial stage plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company focused on orphan indications, with an existing marketed product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived immune globulins. The Company’s flagship product is GLASSIA, the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other countries through local distributors. Pursuant to an agreement with Takeda, the Company will continue to produce Glassia for Takeda through 2021 and Takeda will initiate its own production of Glassia for the U.S. market in 2021, at which point Takeda will commence payment of royalties to the Company. The Company’s second leading product is KamRab, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection. KamRab is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. In addition to Glassia and KEDRAB, the Company has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency. In addition, the Company’s intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as GvHD and prevention of lung transplant rejection, and during 2020, the Company initiated the development of a plasma derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company’s lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

CONTACTS:

Chaime Orlev
Chief Financial Officer
IR@kamada.com

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com




10.02.21
Kamada Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results, Recent Achievements and Corporate Development Activities
03.02.21
Kamada to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results, and Host Conference Call on February 10, 2021
01.02.21
Kamada Acquires FDA-Licensed Plasma Collection Center from Blood and Plasma Research, Inc. in Texas, USA