Seagen to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 24.02.2021, 14:00 | 16 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 14:00 | Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seagen’s website at www.seagen.com in the Investors section. About Seagen Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005286/en/



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Seagen Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer