 

Stifel Financial to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced its participation in the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 26, 2021. Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.stifel.com, on February 26, 2021. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will also be available through the above-referenced website within 24 hours of the completion of the presentation. The presentation may include forward-looking statements.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Investor Relations Contact                                                
Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610
investorrelations@stifel.com

Media Relations Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com




