Stifel Financial to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced its participation in the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 26, 2021. Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.



A live audio webcast will be available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.stifel.com , on February 26, 2021. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will also be available through the above-referenced website within 24 hours of the completion of the presentation. The presentation may include forward-looking statements.