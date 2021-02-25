 

DGAP-News UniDevice AG: Information about the influence of the strong Euro - increase in gross margin

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Preliminary Results
UniDevice AG: Information about the influence of the strong Euro - increase in gross margin

25.02.2021 / 09:00
Investor News, 02/25/2021

UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG publishes information on the influence of the strong Euro:
The strong Euro enables attractive USD purchases in the Middle East

Schoenefeld, 02/25/2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it
benefited from the strong Euro in the period January-February 2021. USD purchases in the Middle East benefit gross margin. Sales only take place in the strong Euro.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

File: UniDevice: Information about the influence of the strong Euro - increase in gross margin

DGAP-News UniDevice AG: Information about the influence of the strong Euro - increase in gross margin DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Preliminary Results UniDevice AG: Information about the influence of the strong Euro - increase in gross margin (news with additional features) 25.02.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely …

