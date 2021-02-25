 

Huawei Digital Power Zero Carbon Network Solution is Released, Helping Operators to Achieve Carbon Neutral Targets

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Shanghai 2021, Mr. Zhou Taoyuan, Vice President of Huawei and President of Digital Power Product Line, released Digital Power Zero Carbon Network Solution at Huawei's media communication conference, aiming to help operators to implement the zero carbon networks strategy and accelerate the green and sustainable development worldwide.

Low carbon is an important topic in human society currently. Leading economies in the world are making commitments to achieve carbon neutrality goals and setting timelines to successfully achieve this goals by around 2050. Enterprises are moving towards sustainable growth and green development. Operators and traditional energy giants have proposed carbon neutrality goals. With a promising carbon neutrality movement is emerging globally, the energy industry is bound to transform towards digitalization and low carbonization to achieve carbon neutrality.

"Zero Carbon Network has become an important strategic goal for leading operators worldwide", said Mr. Zhou Taoyuan. In the context of carbon neutrality, renewable energy will play a vital role in the energy industry in the future. The global ICT energy consumption is increasing continuously. It is estimated that by 2030, the global electricity consumption will reach 5%. Low carbonization and reducing the energy consumption are the two key development directions of operators.

Mr. Zhou Taoyuan pointed out that Huawei Zero Carbon Network Solution, converging with Intelligent Power Cloud, promotes operators to move towards low carbon, green and sustainable development when confronted with internal and external challenges.

Huawei Zero Carbon Network Solution includes Simplified Site, Simplified Equipment Room, Simplified and Simplified DC and Green Power for All.

Firstly, Simplified Site, site transformation from indoor sites to outdoor sites and further to blade site. In this way, room is shifted to cabinet then to pole. Comprehensive pole-based site deployment helps to reduce power consumption and save electricity fee and rent fee.

Secondly, Simplified Equipment Room allows that cabinets replace rooms for new-built. For capacity expansion, free of new room, free of cable modernization and free of new AC enables power consumption, space and engineering saved.

Additionally, Simplified DC allows reshaping architecture through fully prefabricated and modular construction, shortening TTM from 20 months to 6 months. Predictive maintenance and efficiency improvement are achieved through reshaping power based on high-density, efficiency and energy-saving solutions. Reshaping Cooling is achieved through Indirect Evaporative Cooling and iCooling. Compared with traditional solutions, the PUE is decreased by 17%. The intelligent operation and maintenance solution is used for reshaping operation and maintenance, improving operation and maintenance efficiency by 35%.

Finally, Green Power for All allows green power to go into sites, CO rooms and data centers to achieve all-scenario with solar access and achieve green connections and green computing.

The above four solutions are converging with Intelligent Power Cloud to reduce energy consumption costs and improve energy efficiency ultimately through intelligent power that integrates source-network-load-and storage.

Huawei Digital Power has profound experiences in power electronics, information and communications technologies and digital technologies, and is dedicated to green power generation and efficient power consumption. The total green power generation is 325 billion kWh, saving 10 billion kWh of electricity and equivalent to planting 220 million trees currently. "To effectively contribute to the world's carbon neutrality is our goal and mission", Mr. Zhou Taoyuan said. Huawei Digital Power Zero Network Solution will help Operators to move towards low-carbon sustainable development and accelerate the process of global carbon neutrality.

