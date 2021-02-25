 

Publication of Industrivärden’s 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 10:00  |  51   |   |   

Industrivärden’s annual report and sustainability report for the financial year 2020 is available as from today on the company’s website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English version).

The print will be distributed to shareholders and other registered parties on March 11, 2021.


Stockholm, Sweden, February 25, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


The information provided herein is such that AB Industrivärden (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall at 10:00 a.m. on February 25, 2021.

Attachment




Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Correction of record date for dividend
09.02.21
Year-End Report 2020; January 1–December 31, 2020
29.01.21
New number of votes and shares outstanding
27.01.21
Nominating Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting