CenterPoint Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results

CenterPoint Energy also reported a loss available to common shareholders of $949 million, or a loss of $1.79 per diluted share, for the full-year 2020, compared with income available to common shareholders of $674 million, or $1.33 per diluted share for the full-year 2019. Full year 2020 results included after-tax non-cash impairment charges of $1,269 million or $2.25 per diluted share, associated with the company's midstream investments. On a guidance basis, full-year 2020 earnings were $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $1.60 per diluted share for full-year 2019.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $0.27 per diluted common share, compared to $0.25 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. On a guidance basis, fourth quarter 2020 earnings were $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $0.35 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Our service territories, particularly here in Texas, have been significantly impacted by the recent severe winter storm. Our thoughts are with our communities and our customers as they recover from the impacts of this storm,” said Dave Lesar, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

“I am proud of our employees who went above and beyond to manage the impacts of the storm, the generation shortfall, and the resulting ERCOT electricity curtailment. We are also pleased with our system’s performance during this event and proud to report that over 98% of our 2.6 million electric customers had power within 12 hours of having the electricity supply made available to us.”

“We are proactively managing our near-term working capital needs resulting from the February winter storm. Today, we are pleased to announce we have secured $1.7 billion in financing commitments to help us bridge short term liquidity needs. We believe that this short-term financing, along with our existing credit facilities, will help provide ample liquidity for us to address any winter storm-related expenses.”

“Looking back to 2020, our strong guidance based results speak to the quality of our utility business and our ability to withstand headwinds due in part to our exceptional customer growth and timely recovery mechanisms. While maintaining our 6% - 8% guidance basis Utility EPS growth target and 10% rate base compound annual growth rate, we are raising our 2021 guidance basis Utility EPS range to $1.24 - $1.26.”

Lesar added, “We have also recently announced our support of the merger between Enable Midstream Partners, LP and Energy Transfer LP. We committed to taking a disciplined approach to minimizing our midstream exposure on our December 7th Investor Day and this transaction is a big step for CenterPoint Energy as we deliver on our promises to our shareholders. By taking steps to significantly reduce the risk of our midstream investment and improve the liquidity of the underlying security, we can accelerate our transition to a fully regulated business model. We will keep you updated on the closing of the transaction and our plan to ultimately eliminate our midstream exposure.”

Earnings Outlook

Given the recently announced merger between Enable and Energy Transfer, CenterPoint Energy will only be presenting a guidance basis Utility EPS range for 2021 as Enable did not provide 2021 guidance during its recent earnings call.

In addition to presenting its financial results in accordance with GAAP, including presentation of income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share, CenterPoint Energy provides guidance based on guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management evaluates CenterPoint Energy’s financial performance in part based on guidance basis income and guidance basis earnings per share. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of CenterPoint Energy’s overall financial performance, by providing them with an additional meaningful and relevant comparison of current and anticipated future results across periods. The adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that Management believes do not most accurately reflect the company’s fundamental business performance. These excluded items are reflected in the reconciliation tables of this news release, where applicable. CenterPoint Energy’s guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, income available to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share, which respectively are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures also may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

(1) Utility EPS Guidance Range

The Utility EPS guidance range includes net income from Electric and Natural Gas segments, as well as after tax Corporate and Other operating income and an allocation of corporate overhead based upon the Utility’s relative earnings contribution. Corporate overhead consists primarily of interest expense, preferred stock dividend requirements, and other items directly attributable to the parent along with the associated income taxes.

The Utility EPS guidance excludes: Earnings or losses from the change in value of ZENS and related securities Certain expenses associated with merger integration Midstream Investments segment and associated income from the Enable preferred units and a corresponding amount of debt in addition to an allocation of associated corporate overhead and impact, including related expenses, associated with the merger between Enable and Energy Transfer Cost associated with the early extinguishment of debt Gain and impact, including related expenses, associated with gas LDC sales



In providing this guidance, CenterPoint Energy does not consider the items noted above and other potential impacts such as changes in accounting standards, impairments or other unusual items, which could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the applicable guidance period. The 2021 Utility EPS guidance range also considers assumptions for certain significant variables that may impact earnings, such as customer growth and usage including normal weather, throughput, recovery of capital invested, effective tax rates, financing activities and related interest rates, and regulatory and judicial proceedings. In addition, the 2021 Utility EPS guidance range assumes a continued re-opening of the economy in CenterPoint Energy’s service territories throughout 2021. To the extent actual results deviate from these assumptions, the 2021 Utility EPS guidance range may not be met or the projected annual Utility EPS growth rate may change. CenterPoint Energy is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance basis diluted earnings per share because changes in the value of ZENS and related securities, future impairments, and other unusual items are not estimable and are difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control.

(2) Midstream Investments EPS Expected Range

Midstream guidance is not initiated at this time as a result of a pending merger between Enable and Energy Transfer. CenterPoint Energy will continue to record its share of Enable’s earnings as well as basis difference accretion, earnings from the Enable preferred distributions net of an associated amount of debt, interest on the Midstream note, and an allocation of corporate overhead based on Midstream Investment segment’s relative earnings contribution until the transaction closes.

Upon closing of the transaction, CenterPoint Energy’s investment in Energy Transfer will be accounted for as an equity method investment with a fair value option. Following the closing of the transaction, CenterPoint Energy will establish Midstream Investments EPS expected range based on the distributions from Energy Transfer and the debt and corporate allocations previously described as a component of our Midstream Investments, excluding market-to-market gains or losses recorded for the Energy Transfer investments.

Reconciliation of Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) to guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Utility Operations Midstream

Investments Corporate and

Other (6) CES(1) & CIS(2)

(Disc. Operations) Consolidated Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted EPS $ 119 $ 0.21 $ 49 $ 0.09 $ (17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ — $ — $ 151 $ 0.27 ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses: Marketable securities (net of taxes of $8)(4)(5) — — — — (27 ) (0.05 ) — — (27 ) (0.05 ) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $8)(4) — — — — 27 0.05 — — 27 0.05 Impacts associated with the Vectren merger (net of taxes of $0)(4) (2 ) — — — — — — — (2 ) — Severance costs (net of taxes of $1)(4) 2 — — — — — — — 2 — Impacts associated with BREC activities (net of taxes of $0, $0)(4) 1 — — — 1 — — — 2 — Impacts associated with Series C preferred stock Preferred stock dividend requirement and amortization of beneficial conversion feature — — — — 19 0.04 — — 19 0.04 Impact of increased share count on EPS if issued as common stock — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — — — — — (0.02 ) Total Series C preferred stock impacts — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) 19 0.04 — — 19 0.02 Corporate and Other Allocation 13 0.02 (9 ) (0.01 ) (3 ) (0.01 ) (1 ) — — — Exclusion of Discontinued Operations (7) — — — — — — 1 — 1 — Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 133 $ 0.22 $ 40 $ 0.07 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 173 $ 0.29 (1) Energy Services segment (2) Infrastructure Services segment (3) Quarterly diluted EPS on both a GAAP and guidance basis are based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the quarter, and the sum of the quarters may not equal year-to-date diluted EPS (4) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (5) Comprised of common stock of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. (6) Corporate and Other, plus income allocated to preferred shareholders (7) Results related to discontinued operations are excluded from the company's guidance basis results

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Utility Operations Midstream

Investments Corporate and

Other (6) CES(1) & CIS(2)

(Disc. Operations) Consolidated Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted EPS $ 197 $ 0.39 $ 7 $ 0.01 $ (96 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 20 $ 0.04 $ 128 $ 0.25 Timing effects impacting CES (1): Mark-to-market (gains) losses (net of taxes of $2)(4) — — — — — — 6 0.01 6 0.01 ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses: Marketable securities (net of taxes of $16)(4)(5) — — — — (60 ) (0.12 ) — — (60 ) (0.12 ) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $16)(4) — — — — 60 0.12 — — 60 0.12 Impacts associated with the Vectren merger (net of taxes of $5, ($4), $0)(4) (4 ) (0.01 ) — — 17 0.04 4 — 17 0.03 Losses on impairment (net of taxes of $11, $3)(4) — — 35 0.07 — — 45 0.09 80 0.16 Corporate and Other Allocation (48 ) (0.10 ) (6 ) (0.01 ) 79 0.15 (25 ) (0.04 ) — — Exclusion of Discontinued Operations (7) — — — — — — (50 ) (0.10 ) (50 ) (0.10 ) Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 145 $ 0.28 $ 36 $ 0.07 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 181 $ 0.35 (1) Energy Services segment (2) Infrastructure Services segment (3) Quarterly diluted EPS on both a GAAP and guidance basis are based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the quarter, and the sum of the quarters may not equal year-to-date diluted EPS (4) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (5) Comprised of common stock of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. (6) Corporate and Other, plus income allocated to preferred shareholders (7) Results related to discontinued operations are excluded from the company's guidance basis results

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Utility Operations Midstream

Investments Corporate and

Other (6) CES(1) & CIS(2)

(Disc. Operations) Consolidated Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted EPS $ 508 $ 0.95 $ (1,116 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (159 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (182 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (949 ) $ (1.79 ) Timing effects impacting CES (1): Mark-to-market (gains) losses (net of taxes of $3)(4) — — — — — — (10 ) (0.02 ) (10 ) (0.02 ) ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses: Marketable securities (net of taxes of $11)(4)(5) — — — — (38 ) (0.07 ) — — (38 ) (0.07 ) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $13)(4) — — — — 47 0.09 — — 47 0.09 Impacts associated with the Vectren merger (net of taxes of $1, $3)(4) 3 0.01 — — 12 0.02 — — 15 0.03 Severance costs (net of taxes of $4, $0)(4) 13 0.03 — — 2 — — — 15 0.03 Impacts associated with BREC activities (net of taxes of $0, $0)(4) 1 — — — 1 — — — 2 — Impacts associated with the sales of CES (1) and CIS (2) (net of taxes of $10)(4) — — — — — — 217 0.41 217 0.41 Impacts associated with Series C preferred stock Preferred stock dividend requirement and amortization of beneficial conversion feature — — — — 58 0.11 — — 58 0.11 Impact of increased share count on EPS if issued as common stock — (0.06 ) — 0.12 — 0.01 — — — 0.07 Total Series C preferred stock impacts — (0.06 ) — 0.12 58 0.12 — — 58 0.18 Losses on impairment (net of taxes of $0, $408)(4) 185 0.33 1,269 2.25 — — — — 1,454 2.58 Corporate and Other Allocation (48 ) (0.09 ) (22 ) (0.04 ) 77 0.14 (7 ) (0.01 ) — — Exclusion of Discontinued Operations (7) — — — — — — (18 ) (0.04 ) (18 ) (0.04 ) Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 662 $ 1.17 $ 131 $ 0.23 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 793 $ 1.40 (1) Energy Services segment (2) Infrastructure Services segment (3) Quarterly diluted EPS on both a GAAP and guidance basis are based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the quarter, and the sum of the quarters may not equal year-to-date diluted EPS (4) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (5) Comprised of common stock of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. (6) Corporate and Other, plus income allocated to preferred shareholders (7) Results related to discontinued operations are excluded from the company's guidance basis results

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Utility Operations Midstream

Investments Corporate and

Other (6) CES(1) & CIS(2)

(Disc. Operations) Consolidated Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted EPS $ 670 $ 1.32 $ 131 $ 0.26 $ (236 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 109 $ 0.21 $ 674 $ 1.33 Timing effects impacting CES (1): Mark-to-market (gains) losses (net of taxes of $9)(4) — — — — — — (30 ) (0.07 ) (30 ) (0.07 ) ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses: Marketable securities (net of taxes of $59)(4)(5) — — — — (223 ) (0.44 ) — — (223 ) (0.44 ) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $61)(4) — — — — 231 0.46 — — 231 0.46 Impacts associated with the Vectren merger Merger impacts other than the increase in share count (net of taxes of $17, $19, $4)(4) 69 0.14 — — 79 0.15 15 0.04 163 0.33 Impact of increased share count on EPS — 0.02 — — — — — — — 0.02 Total merger impacts 69 0.16 — — 79 0.15 15 0.04 163 0.35 Losses on impairment (net of taxes of $11, $3)(4) — — 35 0.07 — — 45 0.09 80 0.16 Corporate and Other Allocation (85 ) (0.17 ) (21 ) (0.04 ) 149 0.29 (43 ) (0.08 ) — — Exclusion of Discontinued Operations (7) — — — — — — (96 ) (0.19 ) (96 ) (0.19 ) Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 654 $ 1.31 $ 145 $ 0.29 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 799 $ 1.60 (1) Energy Services segment (2) Infrastructure Services segment (3) Quarterly diluted EPS on both a GAAP and guidance basis are based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the quarter, and the sum of the quarters may not equal year-to-date diluted EPS (4) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (5) Comprised of common stock of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. (6) Corporate and Other, plus income allocated to preferred shareholders (7) Results related to discontinued operations are excluded from the company's guidance basis results

Filing of Form 10-K for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

This news release includes, and the earnings conference call will include, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release or on the earnings conference call regarding capital investments, rate base growth and our ability to achieve it, future earnings and guidance, including long-term growth rate, and future financial performance and results of operations, including with respect to regulatory actions, the expected closing of the merger between Enable and Energy Transfer, de-risking our midstream investment and improving the liquidity of our midstream investments, accelerating our transition to a fully regulated business model, our plan to eliminate our midstream exposure, value creation, opportunities and expectations and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release or discussed on the earnings conference call speaks only as of the date of this release or the earnings conference call.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) the performance of Enable, the amount of cash distributions CenterPoint Energy receives from Enable, and the value of CenterPoint Energy’s interest in Enable; (2) CenterPoint Energy's expected benefits of the merger with Vectren Corporation (Vectren) and integration, including the ability to successfully integrate the Vectren businesses and to realize anticipated benefits and commercial opportunities; (3) financial market and general economic conditions, including access to debt and equity capital and the effect on sales, prices and costs; (4) industrial, commercial and residential growth in CenterPoint Energy’s service territories and changes in market demand; (5) actions by credit rating agencies, including any potential downgrades to credit ratings; (6) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legal proceedings; (7) legislative decisions, including tax and developments related to the environment such as global climate change, air emissions, carbon, waste water discharges and the handling of coal combustion residuals, among others, and CenterPoint Energy’s carbon reduction targets; (8) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (9) the recording of impairment charges, including any impairments related to CenterPoint Energy’s investment in Enable; (10) weather variations and CenterPoint Energy’s ability to mitigate weather impacts, including impacts from the February 2021 winter storm event; (11) changes in business plans; (12) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, including timely and appropriate rate actions that allow recovery of costs and a reasonable return on investment; (13) CenterPoint Energy’s or Enable’s potential business strategies and strategic initiatives, including the recommendations and outcomes of the Business Review and Evaluation Committee, restructurings, joint ventures and acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses, including our proposed sale of our Natural Gas businesses in Arkansas and Oklahoma and the proposed merger between Enable and Energy Transfer, which may not be completed or result in the benefits anticipated by CenterPoint Energy or Enable; (14) CenterPoint Energy’s ability to execute operations and maintenance management initiatives; and (15) other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy’s 2020 Form 10-K, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” sections of such reports, and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Income (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Utility revenues $ 1,962 $ 1,918 $ 7,049 $ 7,202 Non-utility revenues 92 101 369 362 Total 2,054 2,019 7,418 7,564 Expenses: Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power 507 534 1,488 1,762 Non-utility cost of revenues, including natural gas 61 69 257 257 Operation and maintenance 768 733 2,744 2,775 Depreciation and amortization 304 287 1,189 1,225 Taxes other than income taxes 129 122 516 474 Goodwill impairment — — 185 — Total 1,769 1,745 6,379 6,493 Operating Income 285 274 1,039 1,071 Other Income (Expense): Gain on marketable securities 35 76 49 282 Loss on indexed debt securities (35 ) (76 ) (60 ) (292 ) Interest expense and other finance charges (113 ) (139 ) (501 ) (528 ) Interest expense on Securitization Bonds (6 ) (8 ) (28 ) (39 ) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, net 71 17 (1,428 ) 230 Interest income 1 1 3 17 Interest income from Securitization Bonds — 1 1 5 Other income, net 16 8 60 28 Total (31 ) (120 ) (1,904 ) (297 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 254 154 (865 ) 774 Income tax expense (benefit) 54 17 (274 ) 92 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 200 137 (591 ) 682 Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of tax expense of $-0-, $8, $21 and $46, respectively) — 20 (182 ) 109 Net Income (Loss) 200 157 (773 ) 791 Income allocated to preferred shareholders 49 29 176 117 Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ 151 $ 128 $ (949 ) $ 674

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Data From Statements of Consolidated Income (Millions of Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic earnings (loss) per common share - continuing operations $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ (1.45 ) $ 1.12 Basic earnings (loss) per common share - discontinued operations — 0.04 (0.34 ) 0.22 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ (1.79 ) $ 1.34 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share - continuing operations $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ (1.45 ) $ 1.12 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share - discontinued operations — 0.04 (0.34 ) 0.21 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ (1.79 ) $ 1.33 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3100 $ 0.2875 $ 0.9000 $ 0.8625 Dividends Paid per Common Share $ 0.1500 $ 0.2875 $ 0.7400 $ 1.1500 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (000): - Basic 548,514 502,241 531,031 502,050 - Diluted 552,204 505,348 531,031 505,157 Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders Electric (1) $ 70 $ 63 $ 230 $ 419 Natural Gas (1) 49 134 278 251 Total Utility Operations 119 197 508 670 Midstream Investments 49 7 (1,116 ) 131 Corporate and Other (2) (17 ) (96 ) (159 ) (236 ) Discontinued Operations — 20 (182 ) 109 Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ 151 $ 128 $ (949 ) $ 674

(1) Includes only February 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 results of acquired electric and natural gas businesses due to the Merger. (2) Includes energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure services through ESG, unallocated corporate costs, interest income and interest expense, intercompany eliminations and the reduction of income allocated to preferred shareholders.

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Electric (1) Quarter Ended December 31, % Diff Year Ended December 31, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav Revenues $ 870 $ 818 6 % $ 3,470 $ 3,519 (1 )% Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power 39 37 (5 )% 147 149 1 % Revenues less Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power 831 781 6 % 3,323 3,370 (1 )% Expenses: Operation and maintenance 472 434 (9 )% 1,704 1,656 (3 )% Depreciation and amortization 166 154 (8 )% 663 739 10 % Taxes other than income taxes 64 65 2 % 268 261 (3 )% Goodwill impairment — — — 185 — — Total expenses 702 653 (8 )% 2,820 2,656 (6 )% Operating Income 129 128 1 % 503 714 (30 )% Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (55 ) (55 ) — (220 ) (225 ) 2 % Interest income — 5 — 3 27 (89 )% Other income (expense), net 6 1 500 % 16 (1 ) 1,700 % Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 80 79 1 % 302 515 (41 )% Income tax expense 10 16 38 % 72 96 25 % Net Income $ 70 $ 63 11 % $ 230 $ 419 (45 )% Actual GWH Delivered Residential 6,517 6,235 5 % 32,630 31,605 3 % Total 23,725 21,881 8 % 98,647 96,866 2 % Weather (percentage of 10-year average for service area): Cooling degree days 121 % 110 % 11 % 109 % 109 % — % Heating degree days 85 % 100 % (15 )% 85 % 96 % (11 )% Number of metered customers - end of period: Residential 2,433,474 2,372,135 3 % 2,433,474 2,372,135 3 % Total 2,749,116 2,682,228 2 % 2,749,116 2,682,228 2 %

(1) Includes acquired electric operations February 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 results only due to the Merger.

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Natural Gas (1) Quarter Ended December 31, % Diff Year Ended December 31, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav Revenues $ 1,102 $ 1,115 (1 )% $ 3,631 $ 3,750 (3 )% Cost of revenues (2) 470 507 7 % 1,358 1,652 18 % Revenues less Cost of revenues 632 608 4 % 2,273 2,098 8 % Expenses: Operation and maintenance 288 274 (5 )% 1,032 1,070 4 % Depreciation and amortization 115 110 (5 )% 454 420 (8 )% Taxes other than income taxes 61 57 (7 )% 237 206 (15 )% Total expenses 464 441 (5 )% 1,723 1,696 (2 )% Operating Income 168 167 1 % 550 402 37 % Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (38 ) (40 ) 5 % (153 ) (144 ) (6 )% Interest income 7 1 600 % 8 6 33 % Other expense, net — (3 ) — (2 ) (11 ) 82 % Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 137 125 10 % 403 253 59 % Income tax expense (benefit) 88 (9 ) (1,078 )% 125 2 (6,150 )% Net Income $ 49 $ 134 (63 )% $ 278 $ 251 11 % Throughput data in BCF Residential 80 86 (7 )% 237 246 (4 )% Commercial and Industrial 122 132 (8 )% 439 458 (4 )% Total Throughput 202 218 (7 )% 676 704 (4 )% Weather (average for service area) Percentage of 10-year average: Heating degree days 92 % 102 % (10 )% 91 % 101 % (10 )% Number of customers - end of period: Residential 4,328,607 4,252,361 2 % 4,328,607 4,252,361 2 % Commercial and Industrial 349,725 349,749 - 349,725 349,749 - Total 4,678,332 4,602,110 2 % 4,678,332 4,602,110 2 % (1) Includes acquired natural gas operations February 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 results only due to the Merger. (2) Includes Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power and Non-utility cost of revenues, including natural gas. Midstream Investments Quarter Ended December 31, % Diff Year Ended December 31, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav Non-utility revenues $ — $ — — $ — $ — — Taxes other than income taxes — — — (1 ) — — Total expenses — — — (1 ) — — Operating Income — — — 1 — — Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (13 ) (14 ) 7 % (54 ) (53 ) (2 )% Equity in earnings (loss) from Enable, net 71 16 344 % (1,428 ) 229 (724 )% Interest income — 1 — 1 8 (88 )% Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 58 3 1,833 % (1,480 ) 184 (904 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 9 (4 ) (325 )% (364 ) 53 787 % Net Income (Loss) $ 49 $ 7 600 % $ (1,116 ) $ 131 (952 )%

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Capital Expenditures by Segment (1) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Electric $ 361 $ 359 $ 1,281 $ 1,216 Natural Gas 275 325 1,139 1,098 Corporate and Other 11 57 95 194 Continuing Operations 647 741 2,515 2,508 Discontinued Operations — 18 21 79 Total Capital Expenditures $ 647 $ 759 $ 2,536 $ 2,587 (1) Includes capital expenditures of acquired businesses from February 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 only due to the Merger. Interest Expense Detail Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amortization of Deferred Financing Cost $ 6 $ 7 $ 28 $ 29 Capitalization of Interest Cost (7 ) (7 ) (27 ) (36 ) Securitization Bonds Interest Expense 6 8 28 39 Other Interest Expense 114 139 500 535 Total Interest Expense $ 119 $ 147 $ 529 $ 567

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147 $ 241 Current assets held for sale — 1,002 Other current assets 2,773 2,694 Total current assets 2,920 3,937 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 22,362 20,624 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,697 4,882 Regulatory assets 2,094 2,117 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 783 2,408 Preferred units – unconsolidated affiliate 363 363 Non-current assets held for sale — 962 Other non-current assets 252 236 Total other assets 8,189 10,968 Total Assets $ 33,471 $ 35,529 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 24 $ — Current portion of securitization bonds long-term debt 211 231 Indexed debt, net 15 19 Current portion of other long-term debt 1,669 618 Current liabilities held for sale — 455 Other current liabilities 2,906 2,655 Total current liabilities 4,825 3,978 Other Liabilities: Deferred income taxes, net 3,603 3,928 Regulatory liabilities 3,448 3,474 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 43 Other non-current liabilities 1,726 1,503 Total other liabilities 8,777 8,948 Long-term Debt: Securitization bonds 536 746 Other 10,985 13,498 Total long-term debt 11,521 14,244 Shareholders' Equity 8,348 8,359 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,471 $ 35,529

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ (773 ) $ 791 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,219 1,278 Depreciation and amortization on assets held for sale — 62 Deferred income taxes (429 ) 69 Goodwill impairment and loss from classification to held for sale 175 48 Goodwill impairment 185 — Write-down of natural gas inventory 3 4 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates 1,428 (230 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 113 261 Changes in net regulatory assets and liabilities (86 ) (114 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities 160 (540 ) Other, net — 9 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,995 1,638 Net cash used in investing activities (1,265 ) (8,421 ) Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities (834 ) 2,776 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (104 ) (4,007 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 271 4,278 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 167 $ 271

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

