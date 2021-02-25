FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

For the full year 2020, revenues of $2.461 billion increased $108.6 million, or 4.6%, compared to revenues of $2.353 billion in the prior year. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $40.7 million in full year 2020. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily driven by higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, which was partially offset by lower demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, as well as a $38.5 million decline in pass-through revenues compared to the prior year. Net income of $210.7 million compared to $216.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in net income was due to higher compensation, primarily related to a 14.5% increase in billable headcount, which was partially offset by higher revenues, a lower effective tax rate, and a decline in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. Full year 2020 net income included a third quarter 2020 special charge of $7.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $332.3 million, or 13.5% of revenues, which excludes the special charge, compared to $343.9 million, or 14.6% of revenues, in the prior year.

Full year 2020 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $5.67 compared to $5.69 in the prior year. Full year 2020 EPS included the $7.1 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.14, and $9.1 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.18. Full year 2019 EPS included $8.6 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which decreased EPS by $0.17, and a $2.1 million tax gain related to the sale of the Company's Ringtail e-discovery software and related business, which increased EPS by $0.06. Full year 2020 Adjusted EPS of $5.99, which excludes the special charge and non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $5.80 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented,"2020 was an incredibly difficult year for so many around the world. The success of FTI Consulting in the face of the economic and human stresses of COVID-19 speaks to the strength and dedication of our people, who supported each other and our clients in unprecedented ways while working remotely. Our resilience in such a difficult year underscores the power of this Company and the positive trajectory we are on.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $327.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $217.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to higher cash collections, combined with lower non-compensation-related operating costs, which were partially offset by an increase in compensation, primarily related to headcount growth.

Cash and cash equivalents of $295.0 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $304.7 million at September 30, 2020 and $369.4 million at December 31, 2019. The sequential decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by share repurchases in the fourth quarter. Total debt, net of cash, of $21.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $36.6 million at September 30, 2020 and ($53.1) million at December 31, 2019. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities, which exceeded cash used for share repurchases and acquisitions.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1,598,540 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $105.84 for a total cost of $169.2 million. In full year 2020, the Company repurchased 3,268,906 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $108.11 for a total cost of $353.4 million. As of December 31, 2020, approximately $213.2 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase authorization.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $626.6 million increased $24.4 million, or 4.0%, compared to revenues of $602.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $17.6 million, or 2.9%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting and Technology segments, which was partially offset by lower demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications segments, as well as a $19.0 million decline in pass-through revenues compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $55.6 million compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher operating profits, particularly in the Economic Consulting and Corporate Finance & Restructuring segments and a lower effective tax rate. The lower effective tax rate was primarily related to a combined $11.2 million benefit from the use of foreign tax credits and a deferred tax benefit arising from an intracompany intellectual property license agreement. Adjusted EBITDA of $82.3 million, or 13.1% of revenues, compared to $58.3 million, or 9.7% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2020 EPS of $1.57 compared to $0.76 in the prior year quarter. The aforementioned $11.2 million tax benefit increased fourth quarter 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS by $0.32. Fourth quarter 2020 EPS included $2.3 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.04. Fourth quarter 2019 EPS included $2.2 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which reduced EPS by $0.04. Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS of $1.61, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.80 in the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $38.8 million, or 21.4%, to $219.8 million in the quarter, compared to $181.1 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $19.0 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, revenues increased $19.8 million, or 10.9%, primarily due to higher demand for restructuring services, largely in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and an increase in success fees, which was partially offset by a $7.6 million decline in pass-through revenues compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $35.4 million, or 16.1% of segment revenues, compared to $24.8 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 38.6% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment decreased $23.1 million, or 15.4%, to $127.2 million in the quarter, compared to $150.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for disputes and investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $7.6 million, or 6.0% of segment revenues, compared to $17.4 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues with lower utilization, which was partially offset by a decline in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $7.4 million, or 4.9%, to $160.5 million in the quarter, compared to $153.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $5.1 million, or 3.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related and non-M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by lower demand for financial economics services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $31.3 million, or 19.5% of segment revenues, compared to $17.3 million, or 11.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues and a decline in SG&A expenses.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $7.1 million, or 13.8%, to $58.6 million in the quarter, compared to $51.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $6.5 million, or 12.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for M&A-related "second request" and litigation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $10.2 million, or 17.3% of segment revenues, compared to $7.8 million, or 15.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment decreased $5.8 million, or 8.8%, to $60.5 million in the quarter, compared to $66.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues decreased $7.2 million, or 10.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $4.8 million decline in pass-through revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.7 million, or 19.4% of segment revenues, compared to $9.9 million, or 14.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2021 Guidance

The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2021 will range between $2.575 billion and $2.700 billion. The Company estimates that full year 2021 EPS will range between $5.60 and $6.30 and that full year 2021 Adjusted EPS will range between $5.80 and $6.50. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2021 includes the estimated non-cash interest expense of $0.20 per share related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,953 $ 369,373 Accounts receivable, net 711,357 693,372 Current portion of notes receivable 35,253 35,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,144 80,810 Total current assets 1,129,707 1,178,661 Property and equipment, net 101,642 93,672 Operating lease assets 156,645 159,777 Goodwill 1,234,879 1,202,767 Intangible assets, net 41,550 38,432 Notes receivable, net 61,121 69,033 Other assets 51,819 40,800 Total assets $ 2,777,363 $ 2,783,142 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 170,066 $ 158,936 Accrued compensation 455,933 416,903 Billings in excess of services provided 44,172 36,698 Total current liabilities 670,171 612,537 Long-term debt, net 286,131 275,609 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 161,677 176,378 Deferred income taxes 158,342 151,352 Other liabilities 100,861 78,124 Total liabilities 1,377,182 1,294,000 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000;

shares issued and outstanding — 34,481 (2020) and 37,390 (2019) 345 374 Additional paid-in capital — 216,162 Retained earnings 1,506,271 1,413,453 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,435 ) (140,847 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,400,181 1,489,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,777,363 $ 2,783,142













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 626,581 $ 602,218 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 440,274 418,672 Selling, general and administrative expenses 112,422 133,032 Amortization of intangible assets 2,947 2,314 555,643 554,018 Operating income 70,938 48,200 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (4,291 ) (3,680 ) Interest expense (4,636 ) (4,835 ) (8,927 ) (8,515 ) Income before income tax provision 62,011 39,685 Income tax provision 6,422 10,624 Net income $ 55,589 $ 29,061 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.63 $ 0.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 34,198 36,545 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.57 $ 0.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,484 38,126 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $0 $ 34,616 $ 23,195 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 34,616 23,195 Comprehensive income $ 90,205 $ 52,256













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended

December 31,

2020 2019 Revenues $ 2,461,275 $ 2,352,717 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,672,711 1,534,896 Selling, general and administrative expenses 488,411 504,074 Special charges 7,103 — Amortization of intangible assets 10,387 8,152 2,178,612 2,047,122 Operating income 282,663 305,595 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (412 ) 2,061 Interest expense (19,805 ) (19,206 ) (20,217 ) (17,145 ) Income before income tax provision 262,446 288,450 Income tax provision 51,764 71,724 Net income $ 210,682 $ 216,726 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 5.92 $ 5.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,602 36,774 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 5.67 $ 5.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,149 38,111 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $0 $ 34,412 $ 6,970 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 34,412 6,970 Comprehensive income $ 245,094 $ 223,696













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Net income $ 55,589 $ 29,061 $ 210,682 $ 216,726 Add back: Special charges — — 7,103 — Tax impact of special charges — — (1,847 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,317 2,195 9,083 8,606 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes (602 ) (571 ) (2,361 ) (2,237 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — — (2,097 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 57,304 $ 30,685 $ 222,660 $ 220,998 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.57 $ 0.76 $ 5.67 $ 5.69 Add back: Special charges — — 0.19 — Tax impact of special charges — — (0.05 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.23 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — — (0.06 ) Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.80 $ 5.99 $ 5.80 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding ― diluted 35,484 38,126 37,149 38,111

________________________

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the Ringtail e-discovery software and related business divestiture.













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP) (1) $ 5.60 $ 6.30 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.20 0.20 Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 5.80 $ 6.50

________________________

(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2021 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, or gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 55,589 Interest income and other 4,291 Interest expense 4,636 Income tax provision 6,422 Operating income $ 32,182 $ 6,046 $ 29,774 $ 7,227 $ 10,244 $ (14,535 ) $ 70,938 Depreciation and amortization 1,359 1,403 1,342 2,928 776 654 8,462 Amortization of intangible assets 1,864 173 192 — 718 — 2,947 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,405 $ 7,622 $ 31,308 $ 10,155 $ 11,738 $ (13,881 ) $ 82,347 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 210,682 Interest income and other 412 Interest expense 19,805 Income tax provision 51,764 Operating income $ 205,029 $ 23,899 $ 85,690 $ 30,869 $ 31,639 $ (94,463 ) $ 282,663 Depreciation and amortization 4,485 5,191 5,382 11,867 2,456 2,737 32,118 Amortization of intangible assets 6,455 800 325 1 2,806 — 10,387 Special charges 861 3,484 35 276 2,074 373 7,103 Adjusted EBITDA $ 216,830 $ 33,374 $ 91,432 $ 43,013 $ 38,975 $ (91,353 ) $ 332,271





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 29,061 Interest income and other 3,680 Interest expense 4,835 Income tax provision 10,624 Operating income $ 22,478 $ 15,895 $ 16,022 $ 4,942 $ 8,483 $ (19,620 ) $ 48,200 Depreciation and amortization 1,037 1,187 1,280 2,862 694 710 7,770 Amortization of intangible assets 1,283 287 44 — 700 — 2,314 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,798 $ 17,369 $ 17,346 $ 7,804 $ 9,877 $ (18,910 ) $ 58,284 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 216,726 Interest income and other (2,061 ) Interest expense 19,206 Income tax provision 71,724 Operating income $ 152,948 $ 98,648 $ 78,201 $ 35,022 $ 39,174 $ (98,398 ) $ 305,595 Depreciation and amortization 3,858 4,635 5,734 10,666 2,476 2,784 30,153 Amortization of intangible assets 3,929 1,152 177 — 2,894 — 8,152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,735 $ 104,435 $ 84,112 $ 45,688 $ 44,544 $ (95,614 ) $ 343,900













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT



Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 219,809 $ 35,405 16.1 % 52 % $ 472 1,655 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 127,193 7,622 6.0 % 51 % $ 340 1,343 Economic Consulting 160,479 31,308 19.5 % 65 % $ 529 891 Technology (1) 58,624 10,155 17.3 % N/M N/M 408 Strategic Communications (1) 60,476 11,738 19.4 % N/M N/M 770 $ 626,581 $ 96,228 15.4 % 5,067 Unallocated Corporate (13,881 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,347 13.1 % Year Ended December 31, 2020 Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 910,184 $ 216,830 23.8 % 63 % $ 468 1,655 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 500,275 33,374 6.7 % 51 % $ 335 1,343 Economic Consulting 599,088 91,432 15.3 % 68 % $ 494 891 Technology (1) 223,016 43,013 19.3 % N/M N/M 408 Strategic Communications (1) 228,712 38,975 17.0 % N/M N/M 770 $ 2,461,275 $ 423,624 17.2 % 5,067 Unallocated Corporate (91,353 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 332,271 13.5 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 181,054 $ 24,798 13.7 % 59 % $ 455 1,194 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 150,262 17,369 11.6 % 59 % $ 343 1,351 Economic Consulting 153,054 17,346 11.3 % 72 % $ 509 790 Technology (1) 51,533 7,804 15.1 % N/M N/M 361 Strategic Communications (1) 66,315 9,877 14.9 % N/M N/M 728 $ 602,218 $ 77,194 12.8 % 4,424 Unallocated Corporate (18,910 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,284 9.7 % Year Ended December 31, 2019 Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 723,721 $ 160,735 22.2 % 67 % $ 452 1,194 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 577,780 104,435 18.1 % 63 % $ 337 1,351 Economic Consulting 592,542 84,112 14.2 % 75 % $ 500 790 Technology (1) 215,584 45,688 21.2 % N/M N/M 361 Strategic Communications (1) 243,090 44,544 18.3 % N/M N/M 728 $ 2,352,717 $ 439,514 18.7 % 4,424 Unallocated Corporate (95,614 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 343,900 14.6 %

________________________

N/M - Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,



2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 210,682 $ 216,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,661 30,153 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 10,387 8,152 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 5,593 2,372 Provision for expected credit losses 19,692 19,602 Share-based compensation 22,904 17,978 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,214 11,615 Deferred income taxes (9,132 ) (3,712 ) Other 45 302 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (26,800 ) (141,894 ) Notes receivable 8,029 10,445 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,640 (22,648 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 13,901 (8,907 ) Income taxes (22,549 ) 24,496 Accrued compensation 38,627 61,339 Billings in excess of services provided 7,175 (8,133 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 327,069 217,886 Investing activities Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (25,271 ) (18,791 ) Purchases of property and equipment (34,866 ) (42,072 ) Other 17 257 Net cash used in investing activities (60,120 ) (60,606 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 289,500 45,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (289,500 ) (45,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (353,593 ) (105,797 ) Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans (5,823 ) 3,171 Payments for business acquisition liabilities (3,948 ) (2,282 ) Deposits and other 3,311 1,597 Net cash used in financing activities (360,053 ) (103,311 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 18,684 3,335 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (74,420 ) 57,304 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 369,373 312,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 294,953 $ 369,373













FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 327,069 $ 217,886 Purchases of property and equipment (34,866 ) (42,072 ) Free Cash Flow $ 292,203 $ 175,814





FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100