Sterling Awarded $135 Million Dam Project in California

The project consists of mining and processing one million cubic yards of material for the multiple zoned embankment dam. Since no bedrock is present at the site, Sterling will drill more than 13,000 individual cement, deep-soil shafts for the dam footing. Each individual shaft is from 40 to 60 feet in length and 5 feet in diameter. The project will also involve the rerouting of the Los Angeles Aqueduct, which supplies clean drinking water to the city of Los Angeles, to allow for the appropriate tie-ins for the dam construction. The project will begin in May 2021 and will take approximately four and a half years to complete.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected by the City of Los Angeles to construct NHD2,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO. “The purpose of this new dam is to improve the seismic reliability of the North Haiwee Reservoir and maintain the function of an essential water conveyance for the city of Los Angeles as well as protect the local populations from possible hazardous flooding event. This project is an excellent example of how we are executing on our strategy to diversify our mix of Heavy Civil work towards higher margin opportunities by leveraging our broad range of construction capabilities and expertise.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

