L3Harris Technologies Awarded Second Year of Space Object-Tracking Modernization Contract

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded $89 million for option-year two of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to continue maintaining and modernizing infrastructure to track objects in space. The Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program has an estimated contract value of $1.2 billion over 10 years.

“MOSSAIC improves the systems the Space Force and Space Command use to better understand the location and behavior of objects in space,” said Ed Zoiss, President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “Space domain awareness is rooted in data, and having the right data at the right time is critical to warfighting operations in all domains.”

L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020 to maintain and upgrade radar and optical sensors and command and control systems that provide timely, accurate space domain awareness data for military, civil and commercial users.

