 

L3Harris Technologies Awarded Second Year of Space Object-Tracking Modernization Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded $89 million for option-year two of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to continue maintaining and modernizing infrastructure to track objects in space. The Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program has an estimated contract value of $1.2 billion over 10 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005593/en/

L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020 to maintain and upgrade radar and optical sensors and command and control systems that provide timely, accurate space domain awareness data for military, civil and commercial users. (Photo: Business Wire)

L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020 to maintain and upgrade radar and optical sensors and command and control systems that provide timely, accurate space domain awareness data for military, civil and commercial users. (Photo: Business Wire)

“MOSSAIC improves the systems the Space Force and Space Command use to better understand the location and behavior of objects in space,” said Ed Zoiss, President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “Space domain awareness is rooted in data, and having the right data at the right time is critical to warfighting operations in all domains.”

L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020 to maintain and upgrade radar and optical sensors and command and control systems that provide timely, accurate space domain awareness data for military, civil and commercial users.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs or about system or technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Awarded Second Year of Space Object-Tracking Modernization Contract L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded $89 million for option-year two of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to continue maintaining and modernizing infrastructure to track objects in space. The Maintenance Of Space …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Awarded Four Additional Payload Mission Data Units for GPS III Follow-on Contract
22.02.21
Photos Available of L3Harris Technologies Engineers and Scientists Celebrate National Engineers Week (EWeek) February 21-27 Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network
21.02.21
L3Harris Technologies to Launch Industry’s Smallest Multi-Channel, Multi-Mission Vehicular Radio
16.02.21
L3Harris Technologies to Provide Critical Communications Link in NASA’s Mars Rover Exploration Mission
11.02.21
L3Harris Technologies to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
10.02.21
L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference February 17, 2021
08.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Awarded Systems Integration Contract for US Navy Frigate Program
01.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Named Among FORTUNE’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies
01.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Wins Next Phase of Missile Defense Contract
29.01.21
L3Harris Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results; Initiates 2021 Guidance