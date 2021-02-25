Celonic AG : Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life Science Park Rheintal in Stein, Switzerland

 

Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life Science Park Rheintal in Stein, Switzerland

Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life Science Park Rheintal in Stein, Switzerland

25.02.2021

Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life Science Park Rheintal in Stein, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland, 25th February 2021 - Celonic Group, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), specialized in development and production of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) and bio-therapeutics, today announced a long-term lease agreement for a new production site and office space spanning 91,500 square feet (8,500 sqm) in the WST-222 building at the Novartis-operated Life Science Park Rheintal. In this recently-announced life science park in Stein AG (Switzerland), Celonic will establish development and GMP production capacities for Cell & Gene Therapies (Cell & Gene), next-generation vaccines, and innovative biopharmaceuticals, to support clients from early clinical trials through commercialization.

Celonic plans a two-phase expansion, adding up to 20 GMP clean room suites and offices along with laboratories for process development, method development and quality control services. Celonic aims to open the facility for GMP production in Q2 2022, enabling client's access to best-in-class CDMO services from one of the leading state-of-the-art infrastructures in the world. Celonic plans to create up to 250 new, highly-skilled positions in Stein.

"This expansion to the Life Science Park Rheintal demonstrates our commitment to address the growing demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. With its unique location and on-site services, this state-of-the-art facility will further boost Celonic's expansion into the Cell & Gene space and enable us to offer large-scale ATMP GMP manufacturing from early 2022," said Konstantin Matentzoglu, CEO of Celonic AG. "We are looking forward to establishing a world-class cell and gene therapy facility in this fast-developing life sciences hub operated by Novartis."

