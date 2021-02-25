Global insurers unite to tackle climate risk with launch of Geneva Association Task Force

Zurich, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - - The Geneva Association has mobilised

experts from 17 of the world's largest P&C and life insurers, representing the

companies of its CEO members, to develop and hone climate risk assessment

methodologies and tools for the insurance industry.



- The first report of the task force presents an integrated decision-making

framework for climate risk assessment that considers four dimensions: 1)

business line (P&C versus life); 2) side of balance sheet (assets versus

liabilities); 3) time horizon (short-medium- versus long-term); and 4) type of

risk (physical and transition). The report sets the stage for the task force to

drive innovations in this space.







and the scientific community to identify the most appropriate approaches.



The Geneva Association's new report, Climate Risk Assessment for the Insurance

Industry (https://www.genevaassociation.org/research-topics/climate-change-and-e

merging-environmental-topics/climate-change-risk-assessment) , finds that, for

both P&C and life re/insurers, climate change poses different levels of physical

and transition risks to both sides of the balance sheet, liabilities and assets.

Climate risk assessment requires qualitative and quantitative approaches over

short- and long-term time horizons and must account for uncertainties associated

with transitioning. Knowledge sharing across companies and with other

stakeholders is critical to raising risk awareness and leveraging all available

expertise.



Jad Ariss , Geneva Association Managing Director, said: "In 2020 alone, the

world witnessed massive wildfires in California and Australia, historic floods

in China and a record hurricane season in the Atlantic. The societal impacts of

climate change have become ubiquitous, and individuals and institutions must

fully commit now to confronting the climate crisis. Insurers are obvious, strong

leaders on global climate action, given their core functions - managing risk and

investing - and our industry-led initiative demonstrates that they are

proactively rising to the occasion."



Maryam Golnaraghi , Director Climate Change and Emerging Environmental Topics

and project leader, said: "This initiative is taking the insurance industry's

climate action and collaboration to the next level. Building on lessons learned

from previous pilots and initiatives, our task force is focused on advancing

climate risk assessment and scenario analysis anchored in companies'

decision-making, in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on

Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Our first report lays the

foundation for us to design and test methodologies and tools - in collaboration

with regulators and the scientific community - to converge on robust solutions

for P&C and life insurers."



Global re/insurance companies represented on the task force: Achmea, Aegon, AIG,



Manulife, MetLife, Munich Re, Prudential Financial, SCOR, Swiss Re, Tokio

Marine.



The task force will continue its work analysing the insurance regulatory

landscape related to climate risk and conduct a technical 'deep dive' to develop

scenario analysis and qualitative and quantitative tools.



About The Geneva Association



The Geneva Association is the only global association of insurance companies;

its members are insurance and reinsurance CEOs. Based on rigorous research

conducted in collaboration with its members, academic institutions and

multilateral organisations, The Geneva Association:



- Identifies and investigates key trends and risk areas that are likely to shape

or impact the insurance industry and develops corresponding recommendations for

the industry and for policymakers;



- Provides a platform to its members, policymakers, academics, multilateral and

non-governmental organisations to discuss these trends and recommendations;



- Highlights the positive contributions of insurance to a better understanding

of risks and to building more resilient and prosperous economies and societies -

in both developed and emerging countries - and thus a more sustainable world.



In total, the companies of Geneva Association members are headquartered in 25

countries around the world; manage USD 17.1 trillion in assets; employ 2.4

million people; and protect 1.8 billion people.



