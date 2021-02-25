 

BaseCamp from Qubittech - the personal growth driver for company partners

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, QubitTech organized events for the leaders of the international network for the first time. The format of the camp, where participants attended motivating lectures, passed challenges and tempered character, was so liked by the audience that the event has become traditional for the QubitTech community.

This is a 10-day educational training for those who want to improve their sales skills, enhance their personal growth and forget about their fears. Each participant of the event receives:

- Global personal growth

- Accelerated development of new skills

- Working in an advanced team

- Sessions with a psychologist

- Unique entertainment program

The last camps took place in Turkey, Mexico, Tanzania, Ukraine, and Russia. Together with Andreas Tissen, the best speakers, mentors and trainers have helped change the lives of hundreds of participants.

Andreas Tissen — the famous speaker, author of books and TOP-1 business coach in Germany, certified trainer and business coach with a perfect reputation, highly experienced motivational expert, practical psychologist and personal trainer.  Andreas has personally worked with many European celebrities and modern European businessmen, owners of multi-million dollar businesses Andreas Tissen is also an Education Consultant at the QubitTech Academy, where all company partners can gain knowledge and skills for free.

Among the speakers are also well-known marketing specialist Anatoly Bokarev, representatives of the QubitTech team, and project partners, who increased their personal results 5-10 times!

Soon the new BaseCamp will be held in Dominicana, Thailand, Peru, Europe, China, Malaysia and other regions.

From February 26 to March 6, 2021 BaseCamp will be held in the Dominican Republic! Participants will gather at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, where Every hotel's meter carries a part of rock and roll, ranging from incredibly spacious rooms, 13 swimming pools, 8 a la carte restaurants and right up to the largest casino in the Caribbean.

BaseCamp kicks off in Peru in March, and another event will take place in Italy from April. QubitTech members will meet in Thailand, China, and Malaysia during 2021.

For 10 days of the event, each QubitTech partner:

Learn to identify customer needs;

Become a pro in new partnerships;

Learns how to become an example for others;

Learn to set the right local and global goals;

Basecamp will push every participant out of their comfort zone, challenge and test their strength! You will walk on burning coals and glass, face fear and overcome it.

"The event has grown in us real winners, the best version of ourselves. It was crazy, it is difficult, it is unusual, but it is worth it," — participants share their impressions.

As before, QubitTech creates a community of people with common ideas, goals and views. It is thanks to the community that each next event is bigger and bigger than the previous one! Soon we will have more speakers, more information, more challenges, more experience and even more results! Become better than you were yesterday with BaseCamp.



