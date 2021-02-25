 

CARMAT Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announced the publication of the Company’s 2020 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The document, filed with the French stock-market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on February 24, 2021, is available to the public free of charge upon request, as per current legal regulations; and on the Company’s website under the section Investors / Documentation / Regulated information, as well as on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It notably includes the2020 annual financial report, the report on corporate governance, the required information in relation to the share repurchase program, as well as the auditors’ reports and information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors in 2020.

About CARMAT: the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, Aeson, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiologic heart replacement therapy: given the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming a successful clinical development, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with an enhanced quality of life.

10.02.21
CARMAT Receives FDA Approval to Use the New Version of Its Artificial Heart in the US Early Feasibility Study (EFS)
10.02.21
CARMAT Reports Its Financial Results for 2020, and Confirms Its 2021 Prospects
01.02.21
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs