WSFS Selected to Join The S&P SmallCap 600 Index

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective March 1, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.



"Being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 reaffirms our commitment to long term growth and sustainable high performance as the largest, locally headquartered bank in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware markets. Our strategy: Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve, underpins our business model and drives our success," said Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Joining others in the Index is an honor. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and generating long term value for our stakeholders.”