 

Suncor Energy files annual disclosure documents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 01:36  |  50   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor has filed its 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Annual Information Form and 2021 Management Proxy Circular.

To view the company’s annual disclosure documents, visit Suncor's profile on sedar.com or sec.gov or visit Suncor’s website at suncor.com/financialreports.

Shareholders may obtain a copy of Suncor’s 2020 Annual Report free of charge by calling Investor Relations at 1-800-558-9071.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy files annual disclosure documents CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Suncor has filed its 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Annual Information Form and 2021 Management Proxy Circular. To view the company’s annual disclosure documents, visit Suncor's profile on sedar.com or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
AVITA Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Results in Q4 & FY 2020
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Suncor Energy announces Russ Girling to stand for election to Board of Directors
04.02.21
Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2020 results
04.02.21
Suncor Energy declares dividend
27.01.21
Suncor Energy to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results