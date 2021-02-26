WDR expands HD capacity with SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East

 

The leading German public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), regional member of the ARD broadcasting group operating in North Rhine-Westphalia, has expanded its partnership with SES to secure an additional transponder for High Definition (HD) programming on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East orbital position in a multi-year contract.

Starting 3 March 2021, viewers in the region will be able to receive WDR’s entire programming in HD quality, including the popular "WDR Lokalzeit", a regionally focused program produced by WDR’s numerous local studios. Viewers who do not own an HD-capable television set will continue to receive WDR's programming in SD format until termination of SD transmitting.

“Delivering reliable and high-quality free-to-air regional TV news and entertainment content is of upmost importance to WDR. Through our satellites at 19.2 degrees East and their ability to reach millions of households, we are able to fulfil the need of WDR and will continue to work together on future developments,” said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland GmbH.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.



