 

Osisko Metals to Present at 30th Annual BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce that Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO, will present at the 30th Annual BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday March 3rd at 4:00 PM ET as part of the Osisko Panel alongside Osisko Mining, Osisko Development and O3 Mining.

The annual, invite-only, conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world – more than 1,600 professionals representing approximately 300 organizations. The event is considered a barometer of industry sentiment for the year to come. For more information on the conference, please see the BMO press release

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space. The Company controls one of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories for which the 2020 PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and an IRR of 29.6%. The Pine Point Project PEA is based on current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 12.9Mt grading 6.29% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 37.6Mt grading 6.80% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, North West Territories, Canada” dated July 30, which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place.

The current Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The abovementioned Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

18.02.21
Zink voraus!: Osisko Metals mit toller virtueller Roadshow und spitzen Zinkprojekt.
04.02.21
Pine Point Mining Limited reicht Umweltunterlagen und Bewertungsberichte an NWT-Regulierungsbehörden ein
04.02.21
Pine Point Mining Limited Submits Environmental Assessment Reports to NWT Regulators
31.01.21
Silber im Fokus...: Wochenrückblick KW 04-2021 – Dänische Bank bullish für Edelmetalle!

19.02.21
103
Diskussion zu Osisko Metals Incorporated