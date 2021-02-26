 

Green Star Products Ready to Close COVID-19 Contract at Shareholders Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mr. Joseph LaStella, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) stated, “The Company has enough early votes to close the COVID-19 contract with BTR (Biotech Research, LLC).” The Company has already received 52% of our shareholder’s votes, and over 90% have voted in favor of approving the exclusive licensing with Biotech Research.

This approval ensures the final passage of the contract between Green Star Products and Biotech Research at the shareholders meeting. GSPI can now move ahead with this exclusive distribution agreement. For more details, please see press release dated December 21, 2020, titled: "Green Star Products: New Research Data Indicates 99.9% Effective Against The COVID-19 Virus.”

The 2021 Special Shareholders Meeting is scheduled on March 3, 2021, 9 am PST to 12 PM PST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Star Products will not be holding an actual in-person stockholders meeting. For information about the meeting go to our website https://gspiusa.com/ or directly to our meeting web page https://gspiusa.com/shareholders-meeting. In that web page you can find a Letter to Our Stockholders with current information about Company operations, voting updates, and a Special Shareholder’s Discount Coupon Code for Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) purchases and some information about this great anti-viral product.

At the present time, our Company is concentrating all its efforts on distribution of Viro Spectrum Shield, as it is of utmost importance that we help save lives during this active pandemic. COVID-19 is mutating quickly and spreading throughout the world. VSS has been successfully tested against multiple viruses. It tested at 99.9% efficacy against the COVID-19 virus in vitro. Results verified by a United States Federally Accredited Laboratory prove that VSS is non-toxic and has shown Broad-Spectrum Antiviral capabilities.

So many benefits to VSS, none more important than this formula can be used to combat the virus after infection as well as an all-natural preventative. Volunteers who were ill as a result of virus, many testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, used VSS and showed reversal of symptoms in 24-72 hours. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information. VSS makes no claims, the evidence speaks for itself!

Please hear recent audio interview testimonials at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XKDtltbVZ9NkBJe__Oj-S3nRkFR-rBLf/view

https://drive.google.com/file/d/12ldjTbYOuioBxnelHdA5reGc8nC5RJ_f/view

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

CONTACT:
Joseph LaStella, President
Green Star Products, Inc.
(406) 360-5019
joe@jplastella.com
https://gspiusa.com/




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Star Products Ready to Close COVID-19 Contract at Shareholders Meeting SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Mr. Joseph LaStella, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) stated, “The Company has enough early votes to close the COVID-19 contract with BTR (Biotech Research, LLC).” The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...