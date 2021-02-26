Interpublic Group to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference

New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Monday, March 1st 2021, at 9:30 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.