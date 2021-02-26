 

Interpublic Group to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference

New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Monday, March 1st 2021, at 9:30 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439




