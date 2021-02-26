 

SLAM Acquires 26 Kilometre Gold Anomaly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Gold Project Details Available On New SLAM Website

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to report the acquisition of the Wilson Brook gold project by staking. The Wilson Brook property comprises 6 mineral claims covering 18,950 hectares owned 100% by SLAM and is located 10 km north of Plaster Pock, New Brunswick.

The Wilson Brook Project: Six claims were acquired to cover a gold anomaly defined by elevated gold levels ranging from 2 ppb gold to 73 ppb gold over a strike length of 26,000 m. The gold anomaly straddles the Rocky Brook-Millstream Break (“Millstream Break”) a major Appalachian structure associated with the other gold discoveries in New Brunswick including the Williams Brook gold discovery owned by Puma Resources Inc. and the Elmtree gold deposit owned by Canadian GoldCamps Corp. This gold anomaly was identified from regional till geochemical data collected by the Geological Survey of Canada and the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources And Energy.

SLAM completed a soil geochemical survey in late 2020 to validate the presence of gold in tills near the south end of the 26,000 m soil anomaly at Wilson Brook. GeoXplore Surveys Inc. collected 230 soil samples on 2 grids centered around individual till sites that contain 73 ppb gold and 29 ppb gold respectively. Anomalous gold occurs on both soil grids ranging up to 32 ppb gold and 39 ppb gold respectively. The soil anomalies on both grids appear to be associated with northwest trending lineaments adjacent to the northeast trending Millstream Break. Approximately 3 dozen additional till sites with elevated gold remain untested by soil geochemistry or any other prospecting method. The Company has found no record of previous work on the Wilson Brook property. More information is available on SLAM’s new website www.slamexploration.com.

SLAM’s Flagship Menneval Gold Project: The Company received assays results for 37 grab samples collected near the end of the 2020 trenching program. All 21 samples collected from trenches M20-37 to M20-43 in the vicinity of gold vein No. 22 contain gold greater than 0.002 g/t gold Including 5 samples ranging from 0.73 to 1.84 g/t gold. Trenches 44 to 48 were dug in the vicinity of gold occurrence No. 11 uncovered numerous slabs of angular quartz but no veins were found in bedrock. Sixteen of the 17 samples from these trenches contain gold ranging from 0.002 to 2.76 g/t gold. This gold-beating float is most likely derived from quartz veins associated with soil trend A, an 1800 m long untested god anomaly.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SLAM Acquires 26 Kilometre Gold Anomaly Gold Project Details Available On New SLAM WebsiteMIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to report the acquisition of the Wilson Brook gold project by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Pretivm Reports 2020 Operating and Financial Results; Achieves Guidance, Delivers Record High Free ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
SLAM Reports 290 g/t Silver With 6.70 g/t Gold