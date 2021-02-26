Grayscale Investments Announces Exploration of New Investment Products

New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, is announcing its consideration of several new digital assets for potential new product offerings. The firm, which currently offers accredited investors eight single-asset investment trusts and one diversified fund, continues to seek ways to better meet growing investor demand for exposure to digital assets through familiar, secure, and regulated investment products.

The digital assets currently under consideration include:

Aave (AAVE)

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Cardano (ADA)

Chainlink (LINK)

Compound (COMP)

Cosmos (ATOM)

Decentraland (MANA)

EOS (EOS)

Filecoin (FIL)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW)

Livepeer (LPT)

MakerDao (MKR)

Monero (XMR)

Numeraire (NMR)

Polkadot (DOT)

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Stacks (STX)

Sushiswap (SUSHI)

Synthetix (SNX)

Tezos (XTZ)

The Graph (GRT)

Uniswap (UNI)

Yearn Finance (YFI)

“We're eager to expand our product offerings to better serve our investors,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “The digital currency universe is constantly evolving and we seek to identify bold, interesting, and innovative opportunities that satisfy our investors’ demand for differentiated exposure to this burgeoning asset class.”

“We may not turn each of these assets into one of our landmark investment products,” continued Sonnenshein. “But as a firm that has been on the vanguard of connecting the legacy financial system with the new, digital currency-driven financial system, we view it as our responsibility to introduce investors to more diversity in this space.”

The process of creating an investment product structured similarly to those Grayscale already offers requires significant review and consideration, and is subject to substantial internal controls, sufficiently secure custody arrangements, and regulatory considerations. As such, there is no guarantee that assets named in the above list will receive a corresponding investment product.

Any newly-created products from Grayscale will be announced separately upon launch.

Investors can access Grayscale’s existing suite of products, as well as research, resources, and more, at grayscale.co .

--

Grayscale’s single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Zcash (ZEC). Additionally, Grayscale’s diversified investment product, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, provides exposure to top digital currencies by market capitalization.