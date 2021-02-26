 

Genetic Technologies Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) (the “Company”), a leader in the development of genetic risk assessment tests, today announced an interview with Dr. George Muchnicki, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director, will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, February 27, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States. The RedChip Money Report also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe in 100M homes at 6 pm local time on Sundays.

In the exclusive interview, Dr. Muchnicki discusses the Company’s cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. Also discussed is the global market opportunity, upcoming predictive testing milestones and the capacity for Covid-19 (SDR) serious disease risk testing and the company’s developing pipeline of risk assessment products including guideline driven reimbursable Germline panel testing for cancers, heart disease and metabolic diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/D7Rk9ezrWGM

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers, and soon to be released Cardiovascular and Metabolic predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for non-hereditary Colorectal Cancers are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies has capacity for Covid-19 testing and is growing its pipeline of risk assessment and stratification products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company’s authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its periodic filings in Australia and the risks and risk factors included therein. In addition, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

