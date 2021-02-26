 

      PRESS RELEASE  February 26, 2021

                                                                                                                              BOLLORÉ

As indicated in the press release from the French Republic Financial Prosecutor of February 26, 2021, the Judicial Court of Paris today validated a judicial agreement of public interest (CJIP) concluded between the companies Financière de l'Odet SE and Bolloré SE and the Financial Public Prosecutor.

In accordance with the law, it is for Financière de l'Odet SE and Bolloré SE to decide within 10 days whether this agreement becomes final.

