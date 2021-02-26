CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until June 2, 2021.