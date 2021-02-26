ViacomCBS Announces Redemption of Approximately $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes

ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS”) (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it would redeem all of its outstanding (i) 2.250% senior notes due February 4, 2022 (the “2.250% senior notes”), (ii) 3.375% senior notes due March 1, 2022 (the “3.375% senior notes”), (iii) 3.125% senior notes due June 15, 2022 (the “3.125% senior notes”), (iv) 2.500% senior notes due February 15, 2023 (the “2.500% senior notes”), (v) 3.250% senior notes due March 15, 2023 (the “3.250% senior notes”), (vi) 2.900% senior notes due June 1, 2023 (the “2.900% senior notes”) and (vii) 4.250% senior notes due September 1, 2023 (the “4.250% senior notes”). The redemption date for the 2.250% senior notes, the 3.375% senior notes, the 2.500% senior notes and the 2.900% senior notes is March 15, 2021. The redemption date for the 3.125% senior notes, the 3.250% senior notes and the 4.250% senior notes is March 29, 2021.

The redemption price for each such series of notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount of such series of notes outstanding, the make-whole amount calculated in accordance with the terms of such series of notes and the related indenture under which such series of notes was issued, and the accrued and unpaid interest on such series of notes up to, but excluding, the respective redemption date. The aggregate principal amount of each such series of notes outstanding on February 26, 2021 is as set forth below: