 

ViacomCBS Announces Redemption of Approximately $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 22:16  |  69   |   |   

ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS”) (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it would redeem all of its outstanding (i) 2.250% senior notes due February 4, 2022 (the “2.250% senior notes”), (ii) 3.375% senior notes due March 1, 2022 (the “3.375% senior notes”), (iii) 3.125% senior notes due June 15, 2022 (the “3.125% senior notes”), (iv) 2.500% senior notes due February 15, 2023 (the “2.500% senior notes”), (v) 3.250% senior notes due March 15, 2023 (the “3.250% senior notes”), (vi) 2.900% senior notes due June 1, 2023 (the “2.900% senior notes”) and (vii) 4.250% senior notes due September 1, 2023 (the “4.250% senior notes”). The redemption date for the 2.250% senior notes, the 3.375% senior notes, the 2.500% senior notes and the 2.900% senior notes is March 15, 2021. The redemption date for the 3.125% senior notes, the 3.250% senior notes and the 4.250% senior notes is March 29, 2021.

The redemption price for each such series of notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount of such series of notes outstanding, the make-whole amount calculated in accordance with the terms of such series of notes and the related indenture under which such series of notes was issued, and the accrued and unpaid interest on such series of notes up to, but excluding, the respective redemption date. The aggregate principal amount of each such series of notes outstanding on February 26, 2021 is as set forth below:

Title of Security

Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding

2.250% senior notes

$35,218,000

3.375% senior notes

$415,931,000

3.125% senior notes

$117,618,000

2.500% senior notes

$196,566,000

3.250% senior notes

$141,408,000

2.900% senior notes

$243,328,000

4.250% senior notes

$840,734,000

Holders owning notes through a broker, bank, or other nominee should contact that party for information. For more information, holders of the 2.250% senior notes, the 3.125% senior notes, the 3.250% senior notes and the 4.250% senior notes may call the paying agent for the redemption of such series of notes, The Bank of New York Mellon at (800) 254-2826, and holders of the 3.375% senior notes, the 2.500% senior notes and the 2.900% senior notes may call the paying agent for the redemption of such series of notes, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas at (800) 735-7777.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Announces Redemption of Approximately $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS”) (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it would redeem all of its outstanding (i) 2.250% senior notes due February 4, 2022 (the “2.250% senior notes”), (ii) 3.375% senior notes due March 1, 2022 (the “3.375% senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Quanterix’ Kevin Hrusovsky to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 ...
Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation’s Directors and ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to Paramount+
25.02.21
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
25.02.21
Nickelodeon’s All-New Animated Rugrats Reunites Members of the Original Voice Cast to Reprise Roles
24.02.21
ViacomCBS Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
23.02.21
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
23.02.21
Mattel Television and Nickelodeon Announce Plans to Produce an Animated Series and Live-action Television Movie Musical Based on Iconic Monster High Franchise
18.02.21
Nickelodeon Readies New Series Baby Shark’s Big Show! and Renews Top Hits From Powerhouse Preschool Portfolio
17.02.21
Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Justin Bieber Set as Headline Performer at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021
12.02.21
Paramount+ Invites Fans to Attend an Under-the-Sea Road Trip Adventure Drive-Through Experience and Exclusive Drive-In Screening for “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”
12.02.21
24 Hours of “Ghost” for the First Time Ever on Cable

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L