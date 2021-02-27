Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.02.2021, 11:02 | 65 | 0 | 0 27.02.2021, 11:02 | Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Christopher Burrows 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.1223 599 £672.26 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 599 £672.26 e) Date of the transaction 26-Feb-2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



