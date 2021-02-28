European Energy A/S Interim Financial Report Q4 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 28.02.2021, 22:25 | 29 | 0 | 0 28.02.2021, 22:25 | Company announcement 4/2021 (28.02.2021) Addendum to the Annual Report, the quarterly numbers.

For further information: Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, CFO: jtj@europeanenergy.dk or phone: +45 5180 0000 This announcement has been made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, as amended). Attachment Interim Financial Report Q4 2020

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer