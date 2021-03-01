JDC Group AG: Mediolanum and JDC Group cooperate in private pension planning products

- German customers and intermediaries get access to the entire product range of Mediolanum International Life, "MIL", Germany

- JDC platform becomes exclusive distributor for Mediolanum's insurance business in Germany

Wiesbaden, 1 March, 2021 - Today, the Irish insurance company of Banca Mediolanum, Mediolanum International Life, signed a contract with German JDC Group AG for a strategic cooperation for its life insurance business in Germany.

Through an interface to the JDC platform, all of MIL's insurance business in Germany is serviced via the JDC platform. Customers and intermediaries in Germany will thus have access to the entire product range of MIL's German subsidiary.

"We are pleased that we are now taking the partnership with Mediolanum, which has grown through the long-standing distribution of the GAMAX funds, to the next level," commented Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG, regarding the cooperation agreement. "Through the strategic cooperation in the insurance business we want to significantly expand our partnership in the German pension planning business. The innovative investment concepts and services in the insurance wrapper of Mediolanum, which have been successfully distributed in Italy and Spain for many years, will definitely also meet the needs of many German customers!"

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance companies, mutual funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering the full product range and complete data and document supply of all product providers in the financial market, it creates through its vision systems and interfaces the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, agents, corporate brokers, banks, tied agent networks, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial service customers. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple online tools and transfer processes as well as a complete market comparison, so that customers and consultants can optimize insurance cover and pension plans easily and in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of more than five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of almost 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region. JDC focuses on sustainability and is committed to the ESG criteria: As a digitalization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life of financial intermediaries and customers easier.