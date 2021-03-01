 

AKVA group ASA Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2020 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2020 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday 12 March 2021 at 10:00 CET
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210312_1/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 1 March 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




