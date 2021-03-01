DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ultrafine particles 01.03.2021 / 09:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- (COVID-19) Viruses, bacteria and allergens are removed from the air by means of novel technologies without filters and without releasing noxious substances

- Strong team including renowned international scientists, industry managers and Business Angels expedites international roll-out of the VAPUR technology by Airbion

- After a five-year development period: unique, patented combination of ultrasonic waves, UV light and heat as a guarantor for an outstanding effectiveness

- Production "Made in Germany" started - already more than 2,500 devices ordered

- Target group: offices, restaurants, medical practices, and private households

- Market for air purification solutions currently at around USD 13.4 billion p. a. in Europe alone, with growth rates of more than 8 percent p. a.

Rellingen / Gronau, 1 March 2021 - Airbion GmbH, a provider of innovative air purification technology and devices, presents with the Airbion One the worldwide first device in a handy format, which is able to remove ultrafine particles such as viruses from the air without any contaminants from the air. Fine dust, allergens and e.g. COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) are eliminated safely and completely in this way. Consequently, Airbion can make a substantial contribution towards the containment of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Now launch of marketing after five-year development by team of scientists

Over a period of five years, the developer team around Professor Dr. Gregor Luthe has worked on the development of the technology and its implementation to reach market maturity. On 1 March 2021 Airbion now starts with the delivery of the first devices. Apart from Professor Luthe, who enjoys an excellent international reputation as nanotechnologist and chemist and has been teaching and researching at universities in Europe and the USA, experienced industry managers and renowned German Business Angels founded the company. Their objective: Make a significant contribution to clean respiratory air with the unique patented technology of Airbion. The production takes place at the corporate production site in Gronau (North Rhine-Westphalia). The final assembly of the devices is currently already running at full speed. More than 2,500 binding orders - mainly from the USA - have already been received. The first 1,000 devices will be delivered from today onwards.