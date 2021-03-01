 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 54 - 1. MARCH 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

1,026,500 		 

113.57 		 

116,574,868
22/2/2021 13,000 125.41 1,630,330
23/2/2021 15,000 124.74 1,871,100
24/2/2021 15,000 125.31 1,879,650
25/2/2021 16,000 127.39 2,038,240
26/2/2021 15,300 130.26 1,992,978
Accumulated 1,100,800 114.45 125,987,166

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,100,800 (the amount is adjusted for share options for 18,070 shares exercised in connection with the incentive programme in January) at a total amount of DKK 125,987,166 and the share buy-back programme is thus completed.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,442,197 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.46%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,257,803.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments




Wertpapier


