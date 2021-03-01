 

DGAP-News Linde Recognized as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies

01.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

01.03.2021 / 12:00
Guildford, UK, March 1, 2021 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

In 2021, 135 companies across 22 countries and 47 industries were recognized in the World's Most Ethical Companies list. Linde is one of only two companies recognized in the Chemicals category. Inclusion is based on Ethisphere's analysis of data in five categories: environmental & social impact; governance; ethics & compliance; culture and leadership & reputation. The methodology is periodically reviewed and updated based on changing regulations, expectations and best practices.

"Integrity is one of Linde's core values and a cornerstone of our business," said Steve Angel, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "We continuously aim to meet the highest standards of ethics and are pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of Linde's employees, who put our values into daily practice."

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


Contacts: 		 
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
Wertpapier


