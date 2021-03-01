DGAP-News Linde Recognized as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Recognized as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies
In 2021, 135 companies across 22 countries and 47 industries were recognized in the World's Most Ethical Companies list. Linde is one of only two companies recognized in the Chemicals category. Inclusion is based on Ethisphere's analysis of data in five categories: environmental & social impact; governance; ethics & compliance; culture and leadership & reputation. The methodology is periodically reviewed and updated based on changing regulations, expectations and best practices.
"Integrity is one of Linde's core values and a cornerstone of our business," said Steve Angel, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "We continuously aim to meet the highest standards of ethics and are pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of Linde's employees, who put our values into daily practice."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1171844
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1171844 01.03.2021
