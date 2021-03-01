Covetrus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

“Throughout 2020, veterinarians and animal healthcare providers did not skip a beat despite the uncertainty and impact created by COVID-19, and neither did Covetrus. As an essential business, we worked to meet and support our customers’ increased volumes and changing needs, including supporting them with our innovative online pharmacy service and the introduction of our telehealth capability in order to enable uninterrupted patient care,” said Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and chief executive officer. “We have responded and exceeded expectations across all elements of our strategic plan, and we enter 2021 energized by our customers’ growth, increased opportunities to drive better health outcomes, and the momentum we have created for ourselves in the market.”

Covetrus (Nasdaq: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, which ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Summary Results

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In millions, except per share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 1,121 $ 1,008 $ 4,339 $ 3,976 (Loss) income before taxes $ (16 ) $ (37 ) $ — $ (1,029 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Covetrus $ (4 ) $ (37 ) $ (19 ) $ (980 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (9.14 ) Non-GAAP Measures: (a) Pro Forma Net sales $ 1,121 $ 1,008 $ 4,339 $ 4,000 Organic net sales growth 12 % 10 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 56 $ 47 $ 226 $ 198 Adjusted net income $ 28 $ 20 $ 108 $ 80

(a) Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable GAAP financial items are provided under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP organic net sales, which adjusts for changes in foreign exchange and the impact from mergers and acquisitions and divestiture activity, increased 12% year-over-year, driven by healthy companion animal market trends that are tracking at or above pre-COVID-19 levels across the Company's major geographies, improved sales execution and market position in a number of the Company's key markets, and the positive trajectory of the Company's prescription management business.

Net loss attributable to Covetrus for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $4 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share, which compared to a net loss attributable to Covetrus during the prior year period of $37 million, or a loss of $0.33 per diluted share. The primary driver of the year-over-year improvement was an increase in gross profit as well as other positive factors below operating income, including a tax benefit recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $56 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus $47 million in the prior year period. The 19% year-over-year increase reflected strong contributions from the Company's North America and APAC & Emerging Markets segments, which more than offset the impact from the divestiture of scil animal care, which closed on April 1, 2020 and contributed $3 million in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA during the prior year period, and continued growth in corporate overhead as the Company completes the build-out of the infrastructure necessary to support its public company independence and transformation.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $28 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $20 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by the same factors impacting non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Full-Year 2020 Results

Net sales for year ended December 31, 2020 were $4.3 billion, an increase of 9% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 10% year-over-year, driven by strong net sales growth in the Company's prescription management business and positive supply chain net sales across all of the Company's geographic segments, reflecting improved sales execution and the growth of the Company's companion animal end-market.

Net loss attributable to Covetrus for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $19 million, or a loss of $0.22 per diluted share, which compared to net loss attributable to Covetrus during the prior year of $980 million, or a loss of $9.14 per diluted share. The primary driver of the year-over-year improvement was the $938 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the prior year and an after-tax gain on the sale of scil animal care during the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $226 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus $200 million in the prior year. The primary driver of the 13% year-over-year increase was increased contribution from the Company's prescription management business and organic growth in the Company's supply chain businesses, which offset the year-over-year impact of increased costs related to various corporate functions to support its public company independence and transformation.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $108 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $80 million in the prior year on a pro forma basis, driven primarily by the same factors impacting non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Highlights

The Company’s operations are organized and reported by geography -- North America, Europe, and APAC & Emerging Markets.

North America

North America net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $606 million increased 17% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP organic net sales increased 17% year-over-year compared to the prior year period driven by 46% year-over-year growth in the Company's prescription management business and double-digit growth in the Company's supply chain business, reflecting the Company's improved market position and healthy end-market trends. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $45 million increased 25% year-over-year driven primarily by improved profitability in the Company's supply chain business.

North America net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.4 billion increased 13% compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 12% year-over-year, reflecting 50% year-over-year growth in the Company's prescription management business and mid-single digit growth in the Company's supply chain business. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $187 million increased 22% year-over-year, driven primarily by the significant improvement in profitability in the Company's prescription management business and organic growth in the Company's supply chain business.

Europe

Europe net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $404 million increased by 3% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP organic net sales increased 5% compared to the prior year period, reflecting end-market growth and strong sales execution. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $18 million remained unchanged versus the prior year period, as positive operating leverage was offset by the lost earnings contribution from the scil animal care business, which was divested on April 1, 2020.

Europe net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $1.6 billion increased by 4% compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 6% compared to the prior year driven by healthy end-market growth. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $72 million increased 6% versus the prior year primarily due to organic growth in certain of the Company's European markets, which more than offset the lost earnings contribution from the divested scil animal care business.

APAC & Emerging Markets

APAC & Emerging Markets net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $114 million increased by 16% compared to prior year period. Non-GAAP organic net sales increased 14% compared to the prior year period, reflecting strong sales execution and healthy end-market demand. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $9 million increased 80% versus the prior year period driven by gross margin improvement, positive operating leverage and continued cost discipline.

APAC & Emerging Markets net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $402 million increased by 9% compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales increased 14% compared to the prior year driven by strong sales execution and healthy end-market demand. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $28 million increased 56% versus the prior year driven by strong operating leverage from the positive net sales growth as well as continued cost discipline.

Financial Position and Liquidity

Covetrus generated $53 million of net cash provided by operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2020. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $(5) million during the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $64 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decline in free cash flow reflects changes in working capital and an increase in capital expenditures.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $290 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.08 billion in term loan debt, and no borrowings outstanding on its $300 million revolving credit facility. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $590 million in available liquidity and was in compliance with the covenants in its credit agreement as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

Covetrus’ fiscal year 2021 financial guidance range is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, of $240 million to $250 million, unchanged from the Company's prior outlook established on January 13, 2021.

The Company has not reconciled its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income because the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including share-based compensation expense, separation program costs, foreign exchange and other special items tied to the formation of Covetrus, cannot be reasonably predicted due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized and therefore is not available without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.

COVETRUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share amounts) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 290 $ 130 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5 and $8 507 426 Inventories, net 530 636 Other receivables 67 67 Prepaid expenses and other 37 30 Assets held for sale — 51 Total current assets 1,431 1,340 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 116 93 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 117 84 Goodwill 1,187 1,154 Other intangibles, net 555 643 Investments and other 90 45 Total assets $ 3,496 $ 3,359 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 405 $ 520 Current maturities of long-term debt and other borrowings 1 62 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 67 44 Accrued taxes 37 18 Other current liabilities 181 164 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 21 Total current liabilities 691 829 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt and other borrowings, net 1,068 1,125 Deferred income taxes 28 48 Other liabilities 136 94 Total liabilities 1,923 2,096 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 36 10 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, 0.01 par value per share, 675,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 136,017,964 and 11,620,507 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1 1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66 ) (86 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,629 2,339 Accumulated deficit (1,027 ) (1,001 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,537 1,253 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders’ equity $ 3,496 $ 3,359

COVETRUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 1,121 $ 1,008 $ 4,339 $ 3,976 Cost of sales 915 820 3,541 3,227 Gross profit 206 188 798 749 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 225 214 867 808 Goodwill impairment — (1 ) — 938 Operating (loss) (19 ) (25 ) (69 ) (997 ) Other income (expense): Interest income — 2 1 2 Interest expense (10 ) (13 ) (47 ) (56 ) Other, net 13 (1 ) 91 22 Loss before taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates (16 ) (37 ) (24 ) (1,029 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 14 — 7 46 Equity (loss) in earnings of affiliates (1 ) — — — Net loss (3 ) (37 ) (17 ) (983 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (1 ) — (2 ) 3 Net loss attributable to Covetrus $ (4 ) $ (37 ) $ (19 ) $ (980 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Covetrus: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (9.14 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (9.14 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 131 111 118 107 Diluted 131 111 118 107

COVETRUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Years Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (17 ) $ (983 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 166 155 Amortization of right-of-use assets 24 21 Goodwill impairment — 938 Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment 8 — Gain on divestiture of a business (73 ) — Share-based compensation expense 40 46 Deferred income taxes (32 ) (25 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 6 5 Loss on managed exit of a business 7 — Other (10 ) (10 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (68 ) 13 Inventories, net 106 (58 ) Other assets and liabilities (19 ) (92 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (85 ) 93 Net cash provided by operating activities 53 103 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (58 ) (39 ) Payments related to equity investments and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (54 ) (26 ) Proceeds from divestiture of a business, net 103 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4 — Net cash used for investing activities (5 ) (65 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 190 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (190 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of debt — 1,220 Principal payments of debt (122 ) (43 ) Debt issuance and amendment costs (5 ) (24 ) Dividend paid to Former Parent — (1,174 ) Issuance of common shares in connection with share-based compensation plans 10 5 Net transfers from Former Parent — 165 Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred stock 250 — Series A preferred stock issuance costs (6 ) — Series A preferred stock dividends (6 ) — Acquisition payments (17 ) (9 ) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries — (74 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 104 66 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8 3 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 160 107 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 130 23 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 290 $ 130

COVETRUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Continued) Years Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Supplemental disclosures of cash payments: Interest $ 40 $ 47 Income taxes $ 24 $ 18 Amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities $ 27 $ 25 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities: Conversion of Series A preferred stock $ 245 $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 56 $ 104 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ — $ 1 Deconsolidation of a subsidiary $ 15 $ —

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

The Company provides adjusted EBITDA by segment as a supplemental measure to GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA by segment is not a pro forma metric and in 2019 reflects the operations of Vets First Choice only for the period from February 8, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA by segment is among the primary metrics by which management evaluates the performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA by segment has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact of certain expenses to our consolidated statements of operations, including the impact of share-based compensation, strategic consulting, transaction costs, formation of Covetrus expenses, separation programs and executive severance, carve-out operating expenses, IT infrastructure, goodwill impairment charges, capital structure-related fees, operating lease right-of-use asset impairments, managed exits from businesses we are exiting or closing, and other items, net. The Company does not allocate to its segments expenses managed at the corporate level, such as corporate wages and related benefits, corporate occupancy costs, professional services utilized at the corporate level, and non-recurring expenses. Other companies may not define or calculate adjusted EBITDA by segment in the same way; as a result, adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables summarize adjusted EBITDA by segment:

(In millions) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020 % of

Respective Net

Sales Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 % of

Respective Net

Sales $ Change % Change North America $ 45 7.4 % $ 36 6.9 % $ 9 25 % Europe 18 4.5 % 18 4.6 % — — % APAC & Emerging Markets 9 7.9 % 5 5.1 % 4 80 % Corporate (16 ) NA (12 ) NA (4 ) NA Total adjusted EBITDA $ 56 5.0 % $ 47 4.7 % $ 9 19 %

(In millions) Year Ended

December 31,

2020 % of

Respective Net

Sales Year Ended

December 31,

2019 % of

Respective Net

Sales $ Change % Change North America $ 187 7.9 % $ 153 7.2 % $ 34 22 % Europe 72 4.6 % 68 4.5 % 4 6 % APAC & Emerging Markets 28 7.0 % 18 4.9 % 10 56 % Corporate (61 ) NA (39 ) NA (22 ) NA Total adjusted EBITDA $ 226 5.2 % $ 200 5.0 % $ 26 13 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures (discussed below). Management uses these measures in the management of our business and believes that they are useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends.

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Covetrus management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma adjustments to reflect the timing of the acquisition of Vets First Choice in the first quarter of 2019, provide useful additional information to investors regarding Covetrus’ results of operations as they provide another measure of Covetrus’ profitability and ability to service its debt, and are considered important to financial analysts covering Covetrus’ industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytic tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Covetrus’ non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently than similarly named measures reported by other companies. In addition, using non-GAAP measures may have limited value as they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on reported financial results and cash flows. When analyzing Covetrus’ performance, it is important to evaluate each adjustment in the reconciliation tables and use adjusted measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Sales, Non-GAAP Pro Forma Organic Net Sales Growth, and Segment Net Sales (Unaudited)

Covetrus delivers products, software and technology-enabled services across the globe through three reportable segments: North America, Europe, and APAC & Emerging Markets.

Organic net sales growth is a non-GAAP measure that Covetrus uses to evaluate period-over-period financial performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial metric provides useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and is a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons. Organic net sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, M&A and divestitures, which can impact year-over-year comparisons. Additionally, the Company has provided certain pro forma information to reflect the timing of the Vets First Choice acquisition in the first quarter of 2019.

The following tables summarize non-GAAP net sales and non-GAAP organic net sales growth for Covetrus and each reportable segment:

Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Sales (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Covetrus Net sales: $ 1,121 $ 1,008 North America 606 519 Europe 404 394 APAC & Emerging Markets 114 98 Eliminations (3 ) (3 ) Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Historical Animal

Health Historical Vets

First Choice

(a) Non-GAAP

Pro Forma

Combined Net sales: $ 4,339 $ 3,976 $ 24 $ 4,000 North America 2,377 2,111 24 2,135 Europe 1,571 1,509 — 1,509 APAC & Emerging Markets 402 368 — 368 Eliminations (11 ) (12 ) — (12 )

(a) Historical Vets First Choice - 2019 - from January 1, 2019 to February 7, 2019

Non-GAAP Pro Forma Organic Net Sales Growth (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In millions) Covetrus Covetrus Y/Y

Growth % Change

from FX % Change

from Mergers

and

Acquisitions % Change

from

Divestitures Non-GAAP

Organic Net

Sales Growth Net sales: $ 1,121 $ 1,008 11 % 2 % — % (3 )% 12 % North America 606 519 17 % — % — % (1 )% 17 % Europe 404 394 3 % 5 % — % (7 )% 5 % APAC & Emerging Markets 114 98 16 % 1 % 1 % — % 14 % Eliminations (3 ) (3 ) Years Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In millions) Covetrus Non-GAAP Pro

Forma

Combined Y/Y

Growth % Change

from FX % Change

from Mergers

and

Acquisitions % Change

from

Divestitures Non-GAAP

Pro Forma

Organic Net

Sales Growth Net sales: $ 4,339 $ 4,000 8 % — % 1 % (2 )% 10 % North America 2,377 2,135 11 % — % — % — % 12 % Europe 1,571 1,509 4 % 1 % 3 % (5 )% 6 % APAC & Emerging Markets 402 368 9 % (5 )% 1 % — % 14 % Eliminations (11 ) (12 )

(a) Numbers in tables may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding

Non-GAAP EBITDA, Pro Forma EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and pro forma adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures used to: (i) aid management and investors with year-over-year comparability, (ii) determine management performance under the Company’s compensation plans, (iii) plan and forecast, (iv) communicate the Company’s financial performance to its board of directors, shareholders, and investment analysts, and (v) understand the Company’s operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of the Company’s core ongoing operating performance. Such measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA adjustments include share-based compensation, strategic consulting, transaction costs, formation of Covetrus expenses, separation programs and executive severance, carve-out operating expenses, IT infrastructure, goodwill impairment charges, capital structure-related fees, operating lease right-of-use asset impairments, managed exits from businesses we are exiting or closing, and other items, net.

A reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is as follows:

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Net loss attributable to Covetrus $ (4 ) $ (37 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 42 42 Plus: Interest, net 10 12 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (14 ) — EBITDA 34 17 Plus: Share-based compensation 10 10 Plus: Strategic Consulting 7 — Plus: Transactions costs (a) 1 1 Plus: Formation of Covetrus (b) 3 7 Plus: Separation programs and executive severance 7 10 Plus: IT infrastructure 2 2 Plus: Equity method investments and non-consolidated affiliates (c) 1 — Plus: France Managed Exit (d) (2 ) — Plus: Goodwill impairment — (1 ) Plus (less): Other items, net (e) (7 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDA 56 47 Depreciation and amortization (42 ) (42 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 34 34 Interest expense, net (10 ) (12 ) Adjusted income before taxes 38 27 Adjusted income tax expense (10 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 28 $ 20

(a) Includes legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. (b) Includes professional and consulting fees, duplicative costs associated with transition service agreements, and other costs incurred in connection with the separation from Former Parent and establishing Covetrus as an independent public company. (c) Includes the proportionate share of the adjustments to EBITDA of consolidated and non-consolidated affiliates where Covetrus ownership is less than 100%. (d) Includes $2 million reduction in estimated severance and other costs incurred in prior period. (e) Three months ended December 31, 2020 includes a $6 million mark-to-market adjustment for our Distrivet options.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In Millions) Year Ended December

31, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Covetrus $ (19 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 166 Plus: Interest expense, net 47 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (7 ) Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 187 Plus: Share-based compensation 40 Plus: Strategic consulting 20 Plus: Transaction costs (a) 8 Plus: Separation programs and executive severance 11 Plus: IT infrastructure 4 Plus: Formation of Covetrus (b) 19 Plus: Equity method investments and non-consolidated affiliates (c) 2 Plus: Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment 8 Plus: France managed exit (d) 7 Plus: Capital structure 2 Less: Other items, net (e) (82 ) Adjusted EBITDA 226 Depreciation and amortization (166 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 135 Interest expense, net (47 ) Adjusted income before taxes 148 Adjusted income tax expense (40 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 108

(a) Includes legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. (b) Includes professional and consulting fees, duplicative costs associated with transition service agreements, and other costs incurred in connection with the separation from Former Parent and establishing Covetrus as an independent public company. (c) Includes the proportionate share of the adjustments to EBITDA of consolidated and non-consolidated affiliates where Covetrus ownership is less than 100%. (d) Includes $6 million of severance and $1 million of other costs. (e) Includes a pre-tax gain of $73 million from the sale of scil, a $6 million mark-to-market adjustment for our Distrivet options, and a $1 million gain on the deconsolidation of SAHS.

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 (In millions) Covetrus Vets First

Choice (Jan.

1 to Feb. 7) Spin-off and

Other Pro

Forma

Adjustments Purchase

Price and

Related Pro

Forma

Adjustments Pro Forma

Covetrus Net loss attributable to Covetrus $ (980 ) $ (9 ) $ (5 ) $ (4 ) $ (998 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 155 2 — 9 166 Plus: Interest, net 53 1 6 — 60 Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense (46 ) — (1 ) (2 ) (49 ) EBITDA (818 ) (6 ) — 3 (821 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 46 — — 3 49 Plus: Strategic consulting 2 — — — 2 Plus: Transactions costs (a) 2 6 — (6 ) 2 Plus: Formation of Covetrus (b) 31 — — — 31 Plus: Separation programs and executive severance 11 — — — 11 Plus: Carve-out operating expense 5 — — — 5 Plus: IT infrastructure 6 — — — 6 Plus: Goodwill impairment 938 — — — 938 Less: Equity method investments and non-consolidated affiliates (c) (4 ) — — — (4 ) Less: Other items, net (d) (19 ) (2 ) — — (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA 200 (2 ) — — 198 Depreciation and amortization (166 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 136 Interest expense, net (60 ) Adjusted income before taxes 108 Adjusted income tax expense (28 ) Pro forma adjusted net income attributable to Covetrus $ 80

(a) Includes legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. (b) Includes professional and consulting fees, duplicative costs associated with transition service agreements, and other costs incurred in connection with the separation from Former Parent and establishing Covetrus as an independent public company. (c) Includes the proportionate share of the adjustments to EBITDA of consolidated and non-consolidated affiliates where Covetrus ownership is less than 100%. (d) Includes $15 million of gains associated with acquisitions in France and Romania, $2 million gain on legacy investment, and $1 million government grant income (e ) Numbers in tables may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is the cash the Company generates through its operations, less the cost of expenditures on property and equipment. The Company believes that it is an important measurement since it shows how efficient a company is at generating cash.

Free Cash Flow for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Years Ended (In millions) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53 $ 103 Less: purchases of property and equipment (58 ) (39 ) Free cash flow $ (5 ) $ 64

