Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2021 / 13:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares within the exercise of stock options as part of an employee compensation program (option exercise price is 5.83 EUR per share).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.83 EUR 387298.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.83 EUR 387298.56 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


