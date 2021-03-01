 

Bionano to be Featured at AGBT 2021 with Presentations of Scientific Discoveries made with Saphyr in Psychiatric Disorders and Cancer

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that the 2021 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meeting will feature presentations from scientists at leading research institutes and hospitals including Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Tel Aviv University and the company describing their work with the Saphyr System for optical genome mapping (OGM) in psychiatric disorders and cancer. AGBT will be held virtually at https://www.agbt.org/ March 1-3. Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology will be discussed in poster presentations and plenary talks on AGBT’s main agenda. Additionally, Bionano will host a live interview with Bionano CEO Dr. Erik Holmlin and CMO Dr. Alka Chaubey conducted by Theral Timpson, Host, Producer and Co-Founder of Mendelspod as part of the official conference program. The recording of the interview will be released on Thursday, March 4 as a regular episode of Mendelspod, the leading podcast covering the genomics industry.

Below is a list of activities at AGBT 2021 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:

Plenary Talk – Session I
Monday, March 1 – 10:30A-10:50A (EST)
Research in rare pediatric psychiatric disorders (and more)
Dr. Catherine Brownstein, Assistant Professor at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Poster Presentation – Cancer Omics
Monday, March 1 – 3:45P-5:45P (EST)
Deep structural variance landscape mapping of renal tissue-renal cell carcinoma pairs originating from the same kidney
Dr. Tulpova Zuzana, Tel Aviv University

Poster Presentation – Technology Development
Tuesday, March 2 – 3:30P-5:30P (EST)
Identifying Polymorphic Variants at Complex Regions Using Optical Genome Mapping
Dr. Joyce Lee, Bionano Genomics

Tuesday, March 2 – 5:30P-6:30P (EST)
Hear About the Future of Genomic Analysis with Bionano’s CEO and CMO
Live interview of Dr. Erik Holmlin, CEO and Dr. Alka Chaubey, CMO of Bionano Genomics by Theral Timpson, Host, Producer and Co-Founder of Mendelspod

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

