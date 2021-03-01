Spar Nord issues Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

Company announcement no. 6

With reference to Company Announcement no. 5 of 12 February 2021, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord has entered into an agreement with a number of professional investors to issue additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital for an amount of DKK 600 million with a perpetual term and with the option for the Bank to prepay the loan no sooner than 8 September 2026.

The bonds (DK0030484464) will be issued with 8 March 2021 as the value date, and until 8 September 2026 they will bear interest at a rate of 3.25 % p.a. (fixed semiannual rate)