 

Spar Nord issues Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 15:02  |  32   |   |   

Company announcement no. 6
 

With reference to Company Announcement no. 5 of 12 February 2021, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord has entered into an agreement with a number of professional investors to issue additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital for an amount of DKK 600 million with a perpetual term and with the option for the Bank to prepay the loan no sooner than 8 September 2026.

The bonds (DK0030484464) will be issued with 8 March 2021 as the value date, and until 8 September 2026 they will bear interest at a rate of 3.25 % p.a. (fixed semiannual rate)

The loan will have a CET1 trigger point of 7%, which means that the loan will be written down if Spar Nord’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio drops below this point. The loan can be written up again based on the rules laid down in CRR. The notes will be listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen regulated market within 12 months.

The issue was completed with Nykredit as arranger and Danske Bank, Nykredit and Spar Nord Bank as Joint Bookrunners.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Børglum Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Børglum Sørensen
Head of Investor Relations

Attachment




Wertpapier


