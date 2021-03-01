 

Sify Technologies adjudged the best in Talent Management and Learning and Development

Santa Clara, California, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, IndiaIndia’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services, and Systems integration announced that it has bagged two awards; one for Talent Management and another for Excellence in Learning and Development at the Global HR Excellence Awards 2021.

Beating off tough competition from over 100 companies at the World HRD Congress, the award recognized Sify’s endeavours in reinventing the hiring, training, and reskilling their employee community to support the changing dynamics of the Enterprise world through this particularly challenging period.

With employees battling the new uncertainties of Work from Home, the forum this year recognized the unique, disruptive, and secure methods of employee engagement that companies set in motion to overcome the physical, psychological and emotional constraints and ensure an optimum work-life balance was maintained.

Elated at the recognition, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said, “The pandemic made us take a giant leap in our learning curve; from reskilling to laying an equal importance on automation. I am very proud of my team for having risen to the challenge and broadening our skill base through continuous improvement. As a skill pool, Sify is now right-sized for the opportunities ahead.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune 500 India company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses. 

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp,

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks, and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has a presence across North America, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies, and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: 

CONTACT: Praveen Krishna
Sify Technologies Limited
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com

Nikhila Kesavan
20:20 Media
+91 9840124036
nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

Shiwei Yin
Grayling Investor Relations
+1-646-284-9474
Shiwei.Yin@grayling.com



