Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 01.03.2021, 18:37 | 41 | 0 | 0 01.03.2021, 18:37 | Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC): Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights February 2021 76,526,604 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,526,604 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,667,786 Previous declaration Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights January 2021 76,526,604 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,526,604 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,619,699 Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,949,530 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005796/en/



