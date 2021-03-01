 

Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 18:37  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

February 2021

 

76,526,604

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,526,604

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,667,786

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

January 2021

 

76,526,604

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,526,604

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,619,699

 

Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,949,530 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC): Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights February 2021   76,526,604 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,526,604       Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:07 Uhr
Gecina Achieves a 2-Point Increase With a Score of 94/100 on the Gender Pay Equality Index
18.02.21
Gecina – Earnings at December 31, 2020
17.02.21
Gecina Signs a Lease for 11,600 sq.m, Taking the Carré Michelet Building’s Letting Rate up to 83%
11.02.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Gecina: Sale of 16 Non-strategic Assets
11.02.21
Gecina: Sale of 16 Non-strategic Assets
09.02.21
44% Of Gecina’s Bank Lines Are Now Responsible, Representing 2 Billion Euros
01.02.21
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights