Gecina Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
February 2021
76,526,604
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,526,604
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,667,786
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
January 2021
|
76,526,604
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,526,604
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,619,699
Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 573,949,530 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
|
