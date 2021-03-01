 

DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 21:04  |  39   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2021 / 21:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helen Pring
Last name(s): Giza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.455 USD 42546.000 USD
35.458 USD 3545.800 USD
35.458 USD 3545.800 USD
35.458 USD 106.374 USD
35.460 USD 177.300 USD
35.462 USD 3546.200 USD
35.462 USD 3546.200 USD
35.462 USD 3546.200 USD
35.472 USD 3547.200 USD
35.472 USD 3547.200 USD
35.472 USD 7094.400 USD
35.472 USD 7094.400 USD
35.472 USD 70.944 USD
35.472 USD 3547.200 USD
35.472 USD 10641.600 USD
35.472 USD 3547.200 USD
35.472 USD 3547.200 USD
35.482 USD 205440.780 USD
Seite 1 von 2


Disclaimer

Community

